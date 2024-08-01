Tempe Camera founder Joseph Wojcich leaves legacy of kindness

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then to the metro Phoenix photography community, Joseph Wojcich was worth so much more. Wojcich, Tempe’s Camera’s founder and owner, passed away unexpectedly on June 19 at the age of 77. When news spread of his passing, loved ones, customers, employees, peers and local photo-based outlets such as Arizona Highways took to social media and shared their condolences. One common thread captured in these tributes was his kindness and unwavering dedication to the art of photography.
According to the obituary, Wojcich was born in Germany, and after emigrating to the United States at 4years old, spent his adolescent years in New Jersey. At 17, he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Luke Air Force Base. He toured in Guam and Hawaii, then returned to Arizona, where he lived the rest of his days.
A true American Dream story, after serving in the military, he began his photo journey by attending Phoenix College. Wojcich’s photo instructor, renowned late photographer Allen Dutton, recommended applying for a job at Wilson Camera, where he learned the art of camera repair. This eventually led him to opening Tempe Camera in 1972, Arizona’s largest photography retail store offering camera repairs, photography equipment rentals and photo lab services. What started with the humble beginnings of a 250-square-foot office grew into a 10,000-square-foot building and the accompanying TCR Photo Imaging Center, both of which are revered Tempe staples today.
Known for his ability to manufacture and modify parts that have been out of production, Wojcich completed most of his camera repair work in a small workspace tucked away amongst other employees, just an earshot of the Tempe Camera’s entrance. According to Neil A. Miller, President of the Arizona Photography Alliance, Wojcich became an esteemed name in the world of camera repair, reaching well beyond the state lines of Arizona.
“Most people will remember Joe as a person interested in helping. He would always find time to review camera issues and indicate the best approach to the problem,” Miller says. “He had the ability to machine parts that were not available or create designs to solve a specific task. He had a mountain of knowledge that is sadly lost now.”
Aside from his talents in fixing cameras, he was also known for his acts of generosity.
For decades, Wojcich donated funds, equipment, services and time to fine art events, camera clubs, photography organizations and schools across the Valley. One of his many contributions was gifting prizes for the yearly Arizona Highway photo contest.
Susan DeLanie Smith, Tempe Camera’s general manager, looks back fondly at the 45 years she worked alongside Wojcich and the impact he made on the community. “He helped so many people in the industry and education. He donated a lot and was kind and very generous,” she says.
Jeff Kida, photography editor at Arizona Highways, remembers Wojcich fondly as well.
“Joe Wojcich was one of the kindest people I have ever known. He treated everyone with equal amounts of respect no matter what their level of photography,” Kida says. “He loved everything about the business, the art, the artists and the equipment. He really enjoyed the challenge of keeping photo gear working long after its expiration date. I think he really loved being a part of the photo community.”
When asked about what Wojcich was most proud of, DeLanie Smith simply responds, “He was just proud of every employee he had, and his customers.” Although he never had children, she jokes, “He had 33 of us” — his loyal employees.
Eric Maus, who has worked at Tempe Camera for more 14 years, also describes him as a happy leader who taught him to “love what you do (and) always enjoy the moment.”
In addition to Wojcich’s many acts of service and educating countless photographers, he also helped the local photography community keep up with changes within the photo industry. He advocated the importance of both analog film and digital photography approaches, which in turn kept Tempe Camera afloat.
“He rode the whole wave from film to digital. We were wondering what was going to happen to the industry,” Smith recalls. “Film started to fall off, and then there was a resurgence, and it’s gone more student and art in that direction. It got picked back up again.”
“I remember him showing off a large print made with his cellphone maybe 15 years ago. It was mainly to show the quality available from a phone,” Miller explains.
Andrew Urban, a previous Tempe Camera rental department employee, who has since found success as a freelance fashion/lifestyle/advertising photographer working with the likes of Adidas, Lacoste and Sony Music, reflects on how Wojcich's approach to photography influenced him.
“One day, he brought in a new camera he just added to his collection and placed it in the lobby downstairs (at Tempe Camera). It was an early 1900s Eastman Kodak 11x14 studio camera. A giant wooden behemoth of a camera,” Urban remembers. “Myself and Jez, the rental dept manager, took it upon ourselves to take some Polaroids with it on a Saturday. When Joe had seen what we had been up to, he smiled. I think watching us take on the task of creating images with this giant wooden, over 100-year-old camera of his and giving the Polaroids to his friends made him happy.”
As a photographer, Wojcich enjoyed capturing landscapes and images of people. Whether it was using his analog Fujifilm or his digital Leica camera, he snapped photos that fed into his love for travel. It’s evident his memory lives on through his photographic achievements and the many lives he touched. Tempe Camera’s staff is committed to preserving his spirit through their continued service and dedication to the photography community.
“I will miss him, but keep working for him,” Maus says.
“Joe didn’t just have a camera store, he created a place where photographers new and old alike could go to learn, be inspired and build relationships with other photographers,” Urban says. “The continuation of that itself I think would be the continuation of his legacy.”