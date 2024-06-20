 Tempe Juneteenth block party brought together art and activism | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Tempe Juneteenth block party brought together art and activism

The annual celebration, held on Mill Avenue, included dance battles, free books for kids and an oral history project.
June 20, 2024
The door that represents the future in The Doorways installation has a graffiti-style background and a silhouette of a Black woman with an Afro. Photo taken at the Juneteenth Block Party on June 15 in Tempe.
The door that represents the future in The Doorways installation has a graffiti-style background and a silhouette of a Black woman with an Afro. Photo taken at the Juneteenth Block Party on June 15 in Tempe. Stella Subasic/Cronkite News
Share this:
Downtown Tempe came alive with vibrant cultural celebrations as the city hosted its annual Juneteenth Block Party Saturday. Organized by Downtown Tempe Authority, the theme for this year’s block party was Freedom of Expression. It combined history and education with immersive artistic experiences to showcase how art and activism come together to reflect on social justice and racial equality.

Event manager Tamar Burch, who recently moved to Tempe from Las Vegas, organized "The Doorways" art installation and worked on the block party alongside three other event managers to engage the community and support local businesses.

“Our role as event managers is to put on events that activate downtown Tempe,” Burch says. “We partner with the city to bring the community in and help the businesses down here.”

Central to the celebration was "The Doorways," an interactive art experience featuring three thematic doors with poems written by Burch representing the past, present and future of Juneteenth.

“I really wanted to capture what Juneteenth means in a way where it’s interactive, so for the people that come it’s not passive. I want this to be an experience that when people walk in, they’re participating,” she says.

click to enlarge
The first door of The Doorways installation represents the past and displays a poem written by Tamar Burch.
Stella Subasic/Cronkite News

The first door – rugged and wooden – displayed a poem and the Emancipation Proclamation in faded writing, highlighting the struggles endured by Black ancestors. The second door represented the present by featuring the city of Tempe’s outline, where attendees could reflect and write what Juneteenth means to them.

The future door focused on what the next generation holds, with a silhouette of a Black woman with an Afro, and included audio storytelling whereby visitors could share their Juneteenth experiences orally; the stories will be digitized and used in future installations, according to Downtown Tempe Authority.

“I want to see other people’s reaction to it. That will fill my heart, just to see people ponder and what they take from that. That’s what inspired me to do this,” Burch said.

Among the many artists featured was Shoreigh Williams, a Phoenix native and owner of Pleading Insanity art and tattoo studio. Williams collaborated with Burch on "The Doorways."

“Collaborating with Tamar was amazing. I had a vision of her vision and she loved it,” she says.

Williams emphasized the importance of art making an impact. “I hope what people get out of my artwork is self-reflection because it really does start with yourself, and if you can help yourself, you can help your family, friends, community and so on,” she says.

“I see myself as an art activist; art is a form of fighting oppression.”

click to enlarge
Sahina Jerome adds final details to a personalized haiku she typed for a Juneteenth Block Party attendee on June 15, in Tempe. Jerome has been a freelance poet for almost seven years.
Stella Subasic/Cronkite News

One of the artistic attractions was the Ars Poetica table, where poets Sahina Jerome and Chanté Summers used typewriters to craft personalized haiku poems for attendees. Each haiku was based on an individual’s personal story, creating a unique and intimate experience for participants.

In addition to the personalized poetry, the event featured a spoken-word performance by Urban Poet, hip-hop dance battles from the Furious Styles Crew, a pop-up roller skating rink provided by the Zoni Girls and a barber battle, all of which highlighted the rich cultural contributions of the Black community.

The Tempe Public Library distributed a selection of books by Black authors to children.

“We wanted to touch everybody from the little ones to our seasoned attendees,” Burch says.

“I want it to be an event that puts an exclamation mark on people’s lives, and it spurs them to do something, not just to sit, but to participate in society by making a mark.”

For more stories from Cronkite News, visit cronkitenews.azpbs.org.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Mattel Adventure Park: 5 attractions we’re excited to see

Lists

Mattel Adventure Park: 5 attractions we’re excited to see

By Benjamin Leatherman
Deep dive: Looking back at iconic Tempe water park Big Surf

Photos

Deep dive: Looking back at iconic Tempe water park Big Surf

By Benjamin Leatherman
Here’s why StarFighters Arcade in Mesa just doubled in size

Video Games

Here’s why StarFighters Arcade in Mesa just doubled in size

By Benjamin Leatherman
How to see the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch in Arizona

Science

How to see the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch in Arizona

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation