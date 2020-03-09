The Best Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Did you go over your budget at that music festival? That doesn't mean you can't have any fun this week. There are not one, but two beer-related events this Saturday, plus an art exhibit that explores Afrofuturism. As always, check out other events on Phoenix New Times' event calendar.

Jasilyn Anderson

'Oracles of the Other'

If you’ve heard the term Afrofuturism and wondered what it’s all about, make your way to Modified Arts, 407 East Roosevelt Street. That’s where the artist and curator Merryn Alaka is exploring Afrocentrism through the eyes of several creatives who take vastly different approaches to examining blackness “outside of the bounds of Western stereotypes.” The “Oracles of the Other” exhibit features seven artists who “repurpose the past to tell stories about ambivalent futures.” They use diverse mediums to reflect on the past, present, and future of the black diaspora — including textiles, paintings, photography, and mixed media. You can explore their work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, March 9. Lynn Trimble

Benjamin Leatherman

The Brides of March

Picture this scene: a chaotic mass of men and women dressed in wedding gowns engaging in drunken antics, including singalongs, footraces, and playful banter. Is this a scene from the latest reality TV shitshow? Nope. Just a sample of the nuptial-themed bar crawl known as The Brides of March.

The annual event, organized by the Arizona Cacophony Society, sees males and females alike donning wedding regalia and touring the bars of midtown and downtown Phoenix. It pokes fun of bridal culture, and (like most Cacophony Society events) is an excuse to drink heavily.

Brides of March 2020 starts at noon on Saturday, March 14, when participants will gather at Charlie’s, 727 West Camelback Road, before boarding the light rail bound for other nearby bars. It’s free to join in the fun, although you’ll have to pay for the drinks and dress. Benjamin Leatherman

Amanda Mason

Downtown Mesa Brew Fest

Maybe it’s been a while since you’ve been the main drag in Mesa. The Downtown Mesa Brew Fest is a perfect excuse to swing back that way so you can see all the ways it has evolved. Head to 1 North MacDonald Road on Saturday, March 14, if you want to explore Mesa’s emerging brewery scene, sample the food truck offerings, enjoy relaxing game time, and hear some live local music.

The festival runs from 1 to 6 p.m. It’s free, but tickets for 12-ounce pours are $5 each (cash only). Expect nonalcoholic drink options, too. The music lineup includes Jacob Morris, Some Dark Hollow, and Kyle Phelan, plus DJ My God Complex. While you’re there, scope the local art offerings from sculptures to murals. Lynn Trimble