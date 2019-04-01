The Best Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Everything is better when it's free. This week, you can enjoy Shakespeare and the great outdoors at As You Like It, break a leg at DanceFest, or step into the music industry at Music Business Summit 2019. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Try listening for a change. Courtesy of ASU West

TEDxASU West

ASU West has gathered more than a dozen experts in diverse fields for its TEDxASU West event, inspired by the TED Talk videos anyone can view online. They’re working with the theme “Talking Back,” hoping to explore and share ideas related to “dialogue, power, community, and discovery.” Featured speakers have expertise in areas including relationship ethics, organizational dissent, rural sustainability, performance art, molecular genetics, feminist theology, and poetry. See how it all gets thrown into the mix, and find your own takeaways, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2. The free event happens in the La Sala Ballroom on the ASU West campus, 4701 West Thunderbird Road, Glendale. Registration is required. Visit newcollege.asu.edu/tedxasuwest. Lynn Trimble



AZ Speaks: LGBTQ — A History in Arizona

Keith Haring, the brilliant graffiti artist, supervised the painting of a 150-foot-long mural by high school students in downtown Phoenix in 1986. The story of the activist’s work and the saga behind its disappearance is one of the surprises in store for attendees of AZ Speaks: LGBTQ — A History in Arizona. Hip historian Marshall Shore will uncover the Grand Canyon State’s background with this timely subject with rare photos, music, and videos.

The presentation begins at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, at Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 North Central Avenue. This is a free event. For more information, visit phoenixpubliclibrary.org. Jason Keil

