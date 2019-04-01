The Best Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Everything is better when it's free. This week, you can enjoy Shakespeare and the great outdoors at As You Like It, break a leg at DanceFest, or step into the music industry at Music Business Summit 2019. For more things to do, visit
TEDxASU West
ASU West has gathered more than a dozen experts in diverse fields for its TEDxASU West event, inspired by the TED Talk videos anyone can view online. They’re working with the theme “Talking Back,” hoping to explore and share ideas related to “dialogue, power, community, and discovery.” Featured speakers have expertise in areas including relationship ethics, organizational dissent, rural sustainability, performance art, molecular genetics, feminist theology, and poetry. See how it all gets thrown into the mix, and find your own takeaways, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2. The free event happens in the La Sala Ballroom on the ASU West campus, 4701 West Thunderbird Road, Glendale. Registration is required. Visit newcollege.asu.edu/tedxasuwest. Lynn Trimble
AZ Speaks: LGBTQ — A History in Arizona
Keith Haring, the brilliant graffiti artist, supervised the painting of a 150-foot-long mural by high school students in downtown Phoenix in 1986. The story of the activist’s work and the saga behind its disappearance is one of the surprises in store for attendees of AZ Speaks: LGBTQ — A History in Arizona. Hip historian Marshall Shore will uncover the Grand Canyon State’s background with this timely subject with rare photos, music, and videos.
The presentation begins at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, at Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 North Central Avenue. This is a free event. For more information, visit phoenixpubliclibrary.org. Jason Keil
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
For three decades, Fred Rogers used TV as a vehicle for talking with children about weighty matters and championing the value of kindness while dressed in his trademark cardigan sweater. See how Rogers’ message remained consistent as the world around him changed, when ASU Project Humanities screens Won’t You Be My Neighbor? at Tempe History Museum, 809 East Southern Avenue. The free screening happens at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 4. Cardigans are optional, but you’re invited to bring a men’s sweater or pair of shoes for Project Humanities’ homeless outreach program. Look for new public art by Kyllan Maney while you’re there. Visit projecthumanities.asu.edu. Lynn Trimble
As You Like It
Are you intimidated by Shakespeare? The Bard did write his fair share of lengthy head-scratchers, but he was equally adept at crafting crowd-pleasing comedies. If the title didn’t give it away, As You Like It falls into the latter category. Harassed by her uncle, Rosalind and her cousin escape to the Forest of Arden, where they encounter memorable characters who help them understand themselves. This evening of laughter is presented by the West Valley’s Brelby Theatre Company.
All the park is a stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, through Sunday, April 7, at Murphy Park at the E. Lowell Rogers Amphitheater, 5850 West Glendale Avenue in Glendale. This is a free event. For more information, visit brelby.com. Jason Keil
DanceFest
Dancers are bringing their best moves to Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 North Central Avenue, during First Friday in April. Museum admission is by voluntary donation starting at 6 p.m. on April 5, and the dance performances that kick off at 6:30 p.m. are free. Six professional artists or arts groups will be performing as part of DanceFest that night, including Rashawn Hart, Jasmine Nunn, and Marcus White. But the lineup also includes students from several local high school and colleges or universities, including Arizona School for the Arts, Metropolitan Arts Institute, New School for the Arts & Academics, Arizona State University, and many more. Shoutout to Julie Akerly, Carley Conders, Jordan Daniels, Liliana Gomez, Nicole Olson, and Angela Rosenkrans for putting it all together. Visit phxart.org. Lynn Trimble
Practical Art
Practical Art, 5070 North Central Avenue, is celebrating its 11th anniversary with an exhibit featuring prints by more than two dozen artists based in Arizona, from Annie Lopez to Brent Bond. The free artist reception happens from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 5. You’ve likely seen murals by several of these artists — including Carrie Marill, Jake Early, and the Fortoul Brothers — around town. Expect prints by longtime staples of the metro Phoenix arts scene, such as Christopher Jagmin and Mark McDowell, but also prints by emerging artists such as Merryn Alaka and Sam Fresquez. Odds are, you’ll see everything from landscapes to political art in this show. Visit practical-art.com. Lynn Trimble
Music Business Summit 2019
The music industry is changing all the time. Fervor Records are adept at helping artists get music heard in a variety of ways, including television and film. The Sunnyslope-based label is presenting the Music Business Summit 2019 with a panel of industry experts from Phoenix, New York, and Los Angeles, including tour managers, music supervisors, and entertainment attorneys. If you’re a musician looking for great advice on how to market your work, bring your questions to this informative event.
Listen in from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Glendale Public Library Main Library, 5959 West Brown Street in Glendale. This is a free event. For more information, visit fervormusicbizsummit.com. Jason Keil
