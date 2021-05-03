The Best Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Looking for stuff to do this week? We've got you covered, whether you're trying to party it up for Cinco de Mayo, catch a theater performance, hang out with some wildlife, or hear some live music.

Somewhere Over the Border

As U.S. immigration policy continues to make national headlines, Arizona Theatre Company is presenting a free digital performance of Somewhere Over the Border, a musical set in the ‘70s that uses fable and family history to explore a young girl’s pursuit of the American dream. Written by Brian Quijada, a self-taught playwright with Salvadoran roots, the musical includes diverse genres from cumbia to hip-hop and addresses identity, immigration, the Latinx-American experience, and the human condition. Online viewing through Arizona Theatre Company starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, and ends on Sunday, May 8. Lynn Trimble

Cinco parties will be taking place at El Hefe in Scottsdale and other local bars this week. Benjamin Leatherman

Cinco De Hefe

If you can't wait until May 5 to start celebrating Cinco de Mayo, you start partying right now at El Hefe in Scottsdale. Daily "Cinco De Hefe" celebrations will take place at this Old Town party destination through Wednesday, each offering a mix of DJs, drink specials, and bottle service. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Call 480-945-6200 for cover info. Benjamin Leatherman

Cinco at Yucca

Authority Zero frontman Jason DeVore will headline Yucca Tap Room’s Cinco De Mayo party, on Wednesday, May 5, which will also include sets by locals Mike Spero, Meatbag, Bri the Light, and Kevin Michael Prier. Doors for the 21-and-over party open at 6 p.m. Cover is $8, and the first 50 paid patrons will be entered into a raffle for a ticket to Authority Zero’s show at Marquee Theatre on June 18. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Artist Alexandria Bowers with "The Four Elements" at Park Central. Peter Deise

'The Four Elements'

Two Phoenix-based artists inspired by the natural world have transformed a cavernous industrial-style space at Park Central into a playful meditation on the interplay of nature, science, and art. You can see “The Four Elements,” featuring work by Alexandra Bowers and Peter Deise, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5. Bowers creates wood-burned and mixed media artworks inspired by flora and fauna encountered in her daily travels. Deise creates fire-heated steel sculptures that reference natural elements from wind to waves. Enter off Third Avenue on the west side of Park Central. Lynn Trimble

'Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich'

Fashion has long been a sign of the times. Consider the looks you associate with '20s flappers, '50s housewives, or ‘70s hippies, and you realize the degree to which people pair different social and cultural moments with particular elements of style. It’s a phenomenon that’s thoughtfully explored in the “Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich” exhibition at Phoenix Art Museum, which uses clothing, accessories, video, historic artifacts, and ephemera to highlight the ways this groundbreaking designer, who made everything from thongs to caftans, was influenced by the fight for women’s equality, gay rights, and the performing arts community. The exhibit is included with general admission, which is $23 for adults. Museum hours are Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lynn Trimble

Iberian Peninsula Wine Dinner

Get a taste of Europe on Thursday when The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's will be serving a four-course meal inspired by Spain and Portugal with perfectly paired wines from the region (think Cava and Tempranillo). Arrive between 7 and 7:30 p.m. for a glass of bubbles and a light appetizer before dinner starts. Both indoor and outdoor seating will be available, and masks are required when not eating or drinking. Tickets are $75. Julie Levin

Movement Source Dance Company



From Gene Kelly dancing through a downpour in Singing in the Rain to dancers leaping amid an L.A. traffic jam in La La Land, some of the most iconic dance numbers in film are set outdoors. On Friday, May 7, you can witness a creative mix of dance and film as Movement Source Dance Company performs at Pemberton PHX, where the First Friday lineup from 7 to 9 p.m. also includes original dance films hosted by FilmBar and live music. Admission is by donation. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Banana Gun is celebrating its new EP this weekend. Julie Breslin

Banana Gun EP Release Show

Local indie rockers Banana Gun have a new EP coming out. To celebrate the release of Rules, the band is taking the stage at central Phoenix venue Last Exit Live for a pair of release shows on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8. Arizona musician Brandon Decker (who performs as decker.) is the special guest. Cost is $15 plus fees, or $30 plus fees for a ticket and Rules on vinyl. The doors open at 8 p.m. each night for the 9 p.m. shows. Jennifer Goldberg

Lacee Garcia and Max Allen in Single Figures Fishing Backwards. CONDER/dance

Breaking Ground

An Arizona dance tradition first launched in 2007 is taking a new form this year as performing arts spaces are continuing to take pandemic precautions. Typically, Tempe-based CONDER/dance performs its annual Breaking Ground contemporary dance and film festival over the course of two nights at Tempe Center for the Arts. This year, they’re giving it a new spin. They’ve filmed three concert-length dance works at the center, which they’ll be premiering during a livestreamed Breaking Ground event at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. The free online event also includes two dance films created in outdoor settings. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND High Street is hosting two events this month. Lauren Cusimano

Two Festivals, One Location

High Street in north Phoenix is the place to be this weekend if you're looking to get festive. The fun starts on Saturday, May 8, with the High Street Taco and Margarita Festival from 2 to 10 p.m. A $25 general admission includes two drinks, live entertainment from some cover bands, cash bars, and access to food and arts and crafts vendors. A $65 VIP ticket gives you six drink tickets in the VIP area plus access to all areas and a meet-and-greet with the bands.

Head back to High Street the next day, Sunday, May 9, for the Sangria and Jazz Festival from noon to 8 p.m. A $25 general admission ticket includes two drink tickets for a variety of sangrias, live entertainment, access to food/arts vendors, and cash bars. Eric Darius, Turning Point, and Rebecca Jade will be performing. If you purchase the $65 VIP ticket, you can snag a CD signed by Darius. Julie Levin