The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

With Memorial Day weekend in the rearview mirror, we're just a few weeks away from the official start of summer. There's no better time to get out and do something fun, and your options this week include a screening of an '80s classic, a "meet the artists" event, and a dark dance party.

Open Mic Music Night

After more than a year of not seeing everyone’s smiling faces around town, people are practically giddy about being out and about again. Nearly everyone has stories to share, or the impulse to express themselves in new ways. Open mic nights around town are providing a creative outlet, for those who take the stage and those prefer to fill out an appreciative audience. At Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue in Tempe, free open mic nights are all about music. Give it a try on Monday, May 31, when sign-ups for performers start at 8 p.m. and the music starts at 9 p.m. While you’re there, check out all the murals painted by local artists in Danelle Plaza, which transform the parking lot behind Yucca Tap Room into a funky exhibition space. Lynn Trimble

Global Running Day

There’s a special meaning assigned to every day, it seems. In June, the lineup of things to celebrate includes sushi, the color pink, yo-yos, kissing, ugly dogs, and bourbon. Wednesday, June 2, has the distinction of being Global Running Day, when some runners around the world take special pride in encouraging other people to get out and give running a try. Of course, it’s also an excuse for runners to spend a bit more time that usual indulging their passion and running prowess. Tortoise & Hare Sports at 17570 North 75th Avenue, #605, Glendale, is celebrating with a free event at 6 p.m. that night, when you can do a three- or five-mile walk or run with family, friends, or fellow running buffs. Advance registration is required. Lynn Trimble

Relax with a little wine while you paint a peaceful beach sunset. Carrie Curran Art Studios

Sip and Paint

Beaches were packed for the holiday last weekend, confirming just how stir-crazy the whole country has been living in pandemic mode. Photographs captured a lot of the fun, as evidenced by all those Instagram feeds filled with sunsets along the shore. Now, you can relive the best seaside memories from your recent or distant past while creating a beautiful beach sunset painting and sipping wine at Carrie Curran Art Studios, 8300 North Hayden Road, Suite A100, Scottsdale. You bring the wine, and they’ll provide painting supplies and step-by-step guidance so you can go home with an acrylic painting that’ll look great even after the wine wears off. Sip and Paint: Beach Sunset happens from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 4. The cost is $45 and advance registration is required. Lynn Trimble



Save a spot on your calendar for Ferris. Paramount

Starlight Movie Night

There’s a new player on the local outdoor movie scene, now that Scottsdale is doing a series of screenings in the outfield at Scottsdale Stadium, 7408 East Osborn Road, Scottsdale. For Saturday, June 5, the movie is Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the 1986 classic starring Matthew Broderick as a student who takes cutting classes to a whole new level. For this summer movie night, seating areas are designed for up to four people, and viewers are encouraged to bring their own blanket to set out on the grass. Gates open at 7 p.m., so people can arrive early if they want to hear summer-inspired tunes or buy food and drinks before the flick rolls at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for a pre-marked space for up to four people. Lynn Trimble

DJ Tristan/Iseult returns to The Rebel Lounge this weekend. Benjamin Leatherman

HÄXAN: Black Magic/Mask With any dance party put on by DJ Tristan Iseult, a few things are a given: moody vibes, for starters, as well as dark and noisy tracks of the industrial and techno variety blasting over the sound system and gothy patrons dressed in black populate the dance floor. Such will be the scene on Saturday, June 5, during HÄXAN: Black Magic/Mask at The Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School Road. It’s Tristan Iseult’s first dance party since the pandemic and will see him spin dark electronic, post-industrial, witch house, and nihilistic techno along with DJs Mijito and Tavoo. Occult-themed visuals created by local artist AJ Strout will also help accentuate the gloomy atmosphere. The party starts at 9 p.m. and admission is $10. Benjamin Leatherman

Canacopia With everything we’ve all been through over the last year, people could probably use a drink (or three) to help with coping. And at the inaugural Canacopia on Saturday, June 5, at Eastmark Visitor and Community Center, 10100 East Ray Road in Mesa, said drinks will be served in 8-ounce aluminum cans. This all-day festival will feature more than 60 brands of adult beverages – including craft beers, hard seltzers, and wines – served in can form during two different sessions: from noon to 4 p.m. and from 5 to 9 p.m. Meanwhile, local bands like Jim Bachmann and the Day Drinkers (natch), Tommy Price and the Stilettos, and The Hourglass Cats will perform. Admission is $68 for each session and includes a passport for all alcoholic beverages and food. Tickets and more info is available here. Benjamin Leatherman



EXPAND Artwork by Joan Thompson, who is part of the "Serenity" show at Grinders Coffee Co. Five15 Arts

Meet the Artists

It’s pretty easy to find coffee shops that show works by local artists, but you don’t often get the chance to meet the artists and talk with them about their work. On Sunday, June 6, several artists with work on view at Grinders Coffee Co., 17 East Dunlap Avenue, #104, will be there for a free meet-and-greet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The “Serenity” exhibit includes more than 20 women artists with vastly different styles, including many who plan to be at the event: Cherie Buck-Hutchison, Charmagne Vasquez Coe, Brenda Edwards, Kristen Fagan, Darlene Mount Ritter, Cindy Schnackel, Lynn Smith, Joan Thompson, Marissa Vidrio, Dyane Welt, and Randy Zucker. They’re all part of an all-female artist group that spends time socializing, talking art, and showing their work around town. The exhibit will be up through August 31. Lynn Trimble