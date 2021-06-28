The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

It's going to be another great week in Phoenix leading up to the Fourth of July. There's a crucial Suns playoff game happening, of course, plus plenty else to do, including a free museum day, an interactive movie screening, bingo, and much more.

Phoenix Suns v. Los Angeles Clippers

The NBA Western Conference Finals have been a knock-down, drag-out battle between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers, and the end is in sight. After earning two hard-fought victories at home and taking one of two in L.A., the Suns are one win away from making their first NBA Finals appearance in 28 years. They can wrap things up at Phoenix Suns Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street, during Game 5 of the series Monday, June 28.

The Clippers aren’t gonna go away easily, though. Phoenix might be favored to win (FiveThirtyEight and Vegas oddsmakers say it's a lock), but L.A. has proven to be a tough foe thus far. Their defense has constantly stifled the Suns' offense while point guard Patrick Beverly has become a nonstop thorn in Devin Booker’s side. (Plus, the Clippers have already battled back from a 3-1 deficit earlier in this year's postseason.)

The only thing that’s certain is that Phoenix’s fans will out in force on Monday night to get loud while cheering on the Suns to victory. If you’d like to be among them, tickets start at $279 on the secondary market. The game will also be playing on a big screen outside of the arena for those who can’t afford admission but want to be close to the action. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Tato Caraveo's artwork graces the front of The Theodore in Roosevelt Row. Justin Evans

Bingo Time

Odds are, you don’t associate the name Teddy Roosevelt with the game of bingo. But that might change on Monday, June 28, if you’re up for some bingo fun in Roosevelt Row. Head to The Theodore, a craft beer and wine bar at 110 East Roosevelt Street, at 7 p.m. that night to play five rounds of bingo, the game that used to make your grandparents giddy. Supposedly the game evolved from a 15th century Italian lottery, which adds an extra layer of sophistication somehow. There’s no charge to play, and your drink options include over 20 beers on tap — including Blueberry Spaceship Box, Whale Hello There, and Pseudo Sue. If it’s your first visit, just look for the street level Tato Caraveo’s mural of Roosevelt sporting a grey mustache and monocle. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND A clean canvas for this week's pizza class at Sweet Basil Cooking School. Lauren Cusimano

Beyond Pizza 101

It’s easy to get into a pizza rut, either ordering out instead of making your own pies, or resorting to homemade pizza with unimaginative toppings like pepperoni or basil. If pizza is a staple at your house, it’s worth investing some time in the Pizza Dinners class at Sweet Basil Cooking School, 10749 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, where you can learn new tricks and find fresh inspiration for those fabulous canvases made of crust. Turns out, crust is the first thing you’ll learn to make. After that you’ll get a chance to explore fun toppings like shrimp, gouda cheese, bacon, apples, barbecue chicken, pears, cilantro pesto, fontina cheese, and more. The 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. class costs $70. Lynn Trimble

Time for a "shout out" viewing of The Devil Wears Prada at FilmBar. Melissa Fossum

Fashion Shout-Out

Admit it. There’s a running commentary in your brain every time you leave the house and see what passes for fashion with people who don’t share your sophisticated taste. Now, you can get some of that frustration out, as FilmBar, 815 North Second Street, presents its “shout out” screening of The Devil Wears Prada, where you can chime in during some of the film’s most fabulous lines. Released in 2006, the movie stars Meryl Streep as the ruthless editor of a fashion magazine and Anne Hathaway as a fashion novice who lands a gig as her assistant. It’s a fun romp through fashion and romance set mostly in New York City, but also Paris. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. screening on Wednesday, June 30, are $14. Costumes are encouraged, so think about trading in your sneakers for some stilettos if you want to rock the Prada vibe. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Installation view of Jacob A. Meders' "And It's Built on the Sacred" at SMoCA. Claire A. Warden

Free Museum Day

Local museums are bouncing back from the worse days of the pandemic just like other community venues you count on to expand your creative horizons. Show them a little love by popping in to pay a visit this week. If you’re looking for a place to start, head to Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, 7374 East Second Street, Scottsdale, where admission is free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 1. It’s a chance to see diverse artworks exploring Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and queer identities. While you’re there, look for works by Arizona-based artists including Kristin Bauer, Janel Garza, Gabriela Muñoz, M. Jenea Sanchez, and Jacob A. Meders (Mechoooda/Maidu). Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Throwback to another Frida celebration at Mucho Mas Art Studio. Lynn Trimble

Celebrate Frida Kahlo



Famed 20th-century Mexican artist Frida Kahlo has inspired countless creatives through the years, including artists in the Phoenix Fridas collective founded in 2014, who include Kathy Cano-Murillo, Emily Costello, Thania Betazar, Luisa Leon, Sabrina Rivera, Gloria Martinez-Granados, Diana Calderon, Annalisa Peña, Leticia de la Vara, and Anita Mabante Leach. They’re presenting a free celebration of Kahlo called Expressiones por Frida, which will include readings from Kahlo’s letters and journals, an exhibition of works by local artists, and fun ways to learn more about the iconic artist. It’s happening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at Mucho Mas Art Studio, 1736A East McDowell Road. Look for their Instagram live feed from 7 to 7:30 p.m. that night. Lynn Trimble

Mad Monster Party Arizona 2021

According to our calculations, only 18 weeks remain until All Hallows Eve, which might seem like an eternity to some folks. If you're the organizers of Mad Monster Party Arizona, the annual convention focused on the horror genre, every day is probably Halloween. Ditto for any of the gothy types, groovy ghoulies, cosplayers, and fans of slasher flicks that will flock to the three-day event, which will haunt the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel, 9495 West Coyotes Boulevard in Glendale, from Friday, July 2, to Sunday, July 4.

Awaiting them is a lineup of special guests that includes Supernatural’s Mark Shepard, Hellraiser’s Doug Bradley, Scooby Doo’s Matthew Lillard, James Remar from Dexter, Scream’s Skeet Ulrich, and P.J. Soles of Halloween fame. A vendor hall, Q&A panels, a costume contest, and other activities will also take place at the con. Hours vary each day. Single-day admission is $30 to $40 in advance, three-day passes are $80, and a "R.I.P." package with perks is $199. Masks will be required and social distancing will be implemented. See Mad Monster’s site for complete details. Benjamin Leatherman

Park After Dark

It’s tough to enjoy much midday park time amid scorching summer weather, but nighttime outings offer a relaxing respite from the sun. Head to 6th Street Park, 24 East Sixth Street, Tempe, for their free Park After Dark event happening from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. It’s an all-ages affair with where you can enjoy live music and outdoor activities including jumbo glow games. Pedal Haus Brewery will be doing a beer and wine garden, but it’s cashless so come prepared. While you’re in the area, check out the other offerings from local eateries to public artworks. Lynn Trimble

History Lessons

You’ll have plenty of chances to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks and other traditions, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make time to expand your horizons in other directions on Independence Day. The Arizona Museum of Natural History, 53 North Macdonald, Mesa, will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Admission is only $5, which gets you into myriad exhibits exploring everything from prehistoric animals to shifting migration routes and the ancient cultures of the Americas. The museum is located in Mesa’s walkable downtown core, where you can also explore public art ranging from murals to sculptures. Lynn Trimble