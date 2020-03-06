The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

Are you ready to spring into March? You can catch some theater on a light rail platform, visit the circus, party under the moon, or see Pee-Wee's Big Adventure with Paul Reubens. As always, check out other events on Phoenix New Times' event calendar.

It's circus time. Gaslight Circus

Gaslight Circus

Forget all the troubles happening out in the world, and escape for an evening at Alwun House, 1204 East Roosevelt Street. That’s where the Gaslight Circus will be doing a family-friendly performance from 7 to 11 p.m. during First Friday on March 6.

They’ve created a new theatrical tale with an eclectic cast of characters. Think clowns, jesters, mermaids, a ringmaster, and more. It’s a great excuse to visit Alwun House if you’ve never had the chance to explore this staple of the Phoenix arts scene, which is home to several creative spaces from galleries to outdoor gardens and stage. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 the day of the show. Lynn Trimble

Theater with a trasnit twist. Rising Youth Theater

Light Rail Plays



Rising Youth Theatre has been exploring new theater platforms for several years now, including light rail stations and transit trains that carry diverse community members throughout the Valley. Now, it’s bringing a new series of works to the Tempe Transit Center, 200 East Fifth Street in Tempe.

The latest iteration of the Light Rail Plays launches on Friday, March 6, with a 7 p.m. performance created by local youth and professional artists. The lineup includes several five-minute, two-person plays that incorporate a wide range of art forms, including music, dance, masks, and circus arts. The Light Rail Plays continue through Sunday, March 8. Performances are free, but reservations are recommended. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Are you ready for a big adventure? Live Nation

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Actor Paul Reubens caused a bit of a hullabaloo last month after announcing plans for a darker, more adult version of Pee-wee Herman, his most famous character. Frankly, we prefer the kinder and gentler version of the lovable man-child and his odd naivete, as seen in 1985’s Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.

The cult comedy classic was a perfect mix of zany fun, charming innocence, and Tim Burton quirk as Herman traveled across the country to reclaim his souped-up red bicycle.

Relive the magic when Reubens brings the film to Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 West Washington Street, on Saturday, March 7, as part of the Pee-wee’s Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour. A screening of the film will be followed by Reubens telling behind-the-scenes stories about its creation. Start time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 to $79.50. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND A full moon is upon us. Benjamin Leatherman

Full Moon Festival: Wormhole

If sci-fi has taught us anything, it’s that strange and unusual things can often be found after going through a wormhole. Anyone who enters the Full Moon Festival: Wormhole on Saturday, March 7, in downtown Phoenix will discover a similar scenario.

A psychedelic playground of colorful and unique thrills will dominate the interior and exterior of The Pressroom, 441 West Madison Street, during the semi-regular DIY art and music party. Expect trippy visual displays, astounding art cars, immersive environments, weird characters, and the works of numerous local artists. Various local indie bands, rappers, and DJs will perform throughout the evening across multiple stages.

The festival is for partiers age 18 and up, and runs from 8:40 p.m. to 3 a.m. Admission is $20 to $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Benjamin Leatherman

SkaterCon 5

Skateboard culture and punk rock have been BFFs for decades, dating back to the early ‘80s when both were in their infancy. This weekend’s SkaterCon 5 will feature a mix of both pursuits.

Skaters and punks alike will take over the Paradise Valley Skate Park, 17642 North 40th Street, on Saturday, March 7, for a day of sick grinds and three-chord thunder. Punk bands like Boneless Ones, Since We Were Kids, and Fat Gray Cat will perform while skaters pull some sick moves out of their tricktionaries during various competitions.

There will also be skate clinics, art displays, vendors, food trucks, and panels on the history of skateboarding. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $20. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND There's a little something for everyone at the Melrose on 7th Street Fair. Lynn Trimble

Melrose on 7th Avenue Street Fair

Every month, the Melrose District hosts a large vintage market featuring assorted decor and home goods. But once a year, the neighborhood goes all out with a giant festival. The calendar for the 2020 edition of the Melrose on 7th Avenue Street Fair is jam-packed, with a zone for all-day kid’s activities, a classic car and truck show, food trucks, the Melrose Patio beer garden, and 200-plus booths featuring locally sourced arts and crafts and other delights. If the markets are a sampler platter, then the fair is a seven-course gourmet meal.

This free event is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at 4000 North Seventh Avenue. Chris Coplan

A most tasty brew. Chris Malloy

Arizona Craft Beer Festival

As springtime approaches, more people hear the call of day drinking. One great opportunity to indulge will be at the annual Arizona Craft Beer Festival. This year’s festivities promise offerings from a couple of dozen breweries, including Huss Brewing Company, State 48 Brewery, Barrio Brewing, Mother Road, and Walter Station Brewery. Plus, there will be live music and a cornucopia of food offerings. If that weren’t enough, the event benefits the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild.

This 21-and over-event is set for 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Westgate, 6751 North Sunset Boulevard in Glendale. There are three tiers of tickets available: $35 GA (which includes a souvenir mug and 24 two-ounce samples), the $80 VIP package (adds on early entry, premium bar access, and a $20 food voucher), and $10 entry for designated drivers. Chris Coplan

A scene from the 2014 Indian Fair & Market. Jessica Obert

Indian Fair and Market

Over the last 62 years, The Heard Museum has hosted the Indian Fair and Market, which sells wares from 600-plus Native artists representing 115 tribes in the U.S. and Canada. Artists showcase a wide array of goods, including weavings, jewelry, pottery, attire, and other works of art. Plus, the fair features artist demonstrations, a fashion show, a meet-and-greet with several authors, cultural performances, food and drinks, and a craft and storytelling zone for kids. It’s a dynamic celebration of the past, present, and future of Native culture.

The fair is set for Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8, at 2301 North Central Avenue. The festivities run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Chris Coplan

EXPAND Open mic time. Lynn Trimble

Infuse Open Mic

Maybe you’ve dreamed of sharing your talents during an open mic night, but worried you wouldn’t feel comfortable making it happen. You can ease into it over at Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 North Third Street, where they’re holding a casual Infuse Open Mic event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 8. It’s a relaxing alternative to the hustle and bustle of First Friday and a great way to meet people who share your creative vibe.

Show up at 5:30 p.m. if you want to throw your hat into the ring and perform that night. The evening typically features poets, musicians, dancers, comedians, vocalists, and more. The free event is being hosted by Racquel McKenzie, and Flipside has the DJ side covered. Lynn Trimble

A home from the Windsor Square neighborhood. Evie Carpenter

Windsor Square Home Tour

The Windsor Square historic neighborhood features some of the oldest and most beautiful homes in Central Phoenix, with some abodes dating back to the 1930s. Even if you’re not in the market to buy, you can still scope out this pillar of local history with the Windsor Square Home Tour. There will be 12 homes available for touring, with a solid blend between the “latest design trends” and “original classic architectural highlights.” Plus, there will be live music, a beer garden, food trucks, and various arts and crafts vendors. Just make sure to wipe your feet before entering.

The home tour is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8. Tickets are $20, and children ages 12 and under get in free. Chris Coplan

EXPAND Devin Booker is ready to take on the Bucks. Jim Louvau

Milwaukee Bucks @ Phoenix Suns

When they last met in early February, the Milwaukee Bucks handed the Phoenix Suns a rather definitive loss. As familiar as such disappointments are to the Suns squad, it was one failure that arguably affected their shot of finishing at the eighth seed in the Western Conference and securing a long-awaited championship. Now, more than a month later, losses and victories mean even more as the league winds down to the finals in June. Could the Suns use their final 20-ish games to finally secure a title? Anything’s possible. But now’s the time to avenge losses and deliver some genuine magic.

The Suns and Bucks do battle once more at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street. Chris Coplan