The Best Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Hey cheapos, this one's for you. This week, you can celebrate local art at Spring Tempe Festival of the Arts, get a tarot reading at Changing Hands 45th Anniversary Celebration, or enjoy the night sky at Fountain Hills Dark Sky Festival. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Meet the music man. Courtesy of ASU

Flavio Venturini

Brazil is famous for many things: Carnival, the Amazon rainforest, a giant Art Deco Jesus, and soccer legend Pelé. But it’s got a rich musical history as well, including bossa nova, samba, and more modern genres you might not associate with the South America country. Get schooled at ASU, when Brazilian singer and songwriter Flavio Venturini plays some of his most popular songs and talks about his Brazilian music roots on Wednesday, March 27. Venturini was part of an iconic musical movement called Clube da Esquina (“Corner Club”) in the ’80s. The long list of people who’ve recorded his songs include Pat Metheny, Peter Gabriel, and Stefanie Lai. The free event happens from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Memorial Union Gold Room, 201 East Orange Street, Tempe. Lynn Trimble



Spring Tempe Festival of the Arts

The 42nd annual Spring Tempe Festival of the Arts will boast do-it-yourself creatives selling their wares along with great food and entertainment. To celebrate art’s ability to bring us together, visitors will also have the opportunity to enter the Portal. Inside one of the gold-painted shipping containers you can meet someone else from across the nation or around the world. You’ll be able to talk with them as if they are in the same room. The conversations can range from what a day in each other’s life is like to what your favorite cereal is.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29, through Sunday, March 31, along Mill Avenue in Downtown Tempe. This is a free event. For more information, visit tempefestivalofthearts.com. Jason Keil

