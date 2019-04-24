8 Great Places to Dance in Phoenix and Prepare for International Dance Day

International Dance Day is on April 29, but there are plenty of places in the Valley to strut your stuff this month, and you don't have to wait until Monday. From swing dancing to the tango, Phoenix offers a variety of venues to get down on the dance floor. Check out some of the top places to get your groove on.
The Duce
525 South Central Avenue
Stop on by The Duce for a wide variety of dancing options. On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, swing dancing takes over the dance floor. On Tuesdays, beginners can participate in a free hourlong dance lesson before paying to dance with everyone later. Thursday nights are all about Latin dancing, from bachata to the
The Van Buren
401 West Van Buren Street
In addition to thrilling concerts, The Van Buren also hosts dance nights throughout the year. Each night focuses on a different theme and encourages people to let loose. Some of the past dance nights include Back to the '80s and the Old School '90s Hip-Hop Dance Party.
Irish Cultural Center
1106 North Central Avenue
Don't count out the Irish when it comes to dancing. The Irish Cultural Center offers a variety of programs for beginners and experts alike to learn ceili dancing. If you're just looking to dip your toe in the water, the center offers free lessons throughout the year.
Bourbon Jack's
11 West Boston Street, Chandler
Mosey on down to Bourbon Jack's to add a little swing in your step. Tuesdays, which are dubbed "Two Step Tuesdays," are filled with three hours of swing dancing. Both the lessons and dancing are free. Take a break from dancing and chow down on warm pretzels or chicken wings.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Crescent Ballroom
308 North Second Avenue
When Crescent Ballroom isn't booked with bands and other performers, the venue opens its doors for nights of themed dancing. On International Dance Day, The Groove Theory takes over the lounge for an evening of improv madness. A series of Phoenix musicians will improv live onstage to create a mashup of music perfect for dancing.
Bar Smith
130 East Washington Street
Bar Smith's weekly rooftop dance party caters to those just looking to let loose. On Big Fun Fridays, get down
Fatcat Ballroom and Dance Company
3131 East Thunderbird Road #33
Dancing is offered every day of the week at Fatcat, and each day brings a new style of dance. Score free ballroom dance lessons Sunday afternoons or stop in on Thursday nights for West Coast swing dancing. Argentine dancing is also offered on Monday evenings.
Buffalo Chip Saloon
6823 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek
Dance along to Pick O' the Litter band at the Buffalo Chip Saloon. On select days during the week, the saloon offers free dance lessons. For extra entertainment, take a break from dancing to see how long people can last while riding a live bull on select nights.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!