 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
4
Swing down to The Duce.EXPAND
Swing down to The Duce.
The Duce

8 Great Places to Dance in Phoenix and Prepare for International Dance Day

Megan Marples | April 24, 2019 | 7:30am
AA

International Dance Day is on April 29, but there are plenty of places in the Valley to strut your stuff this month, and you don't have to wait until Monday. From swing dancing to the tango, Phoenix offers a variety of venues to get down on the dance floor. Check out some of the top places to get your groove on.

The Duce


525 South Central Avenue


Stop on by The Duce for a wide variety of dancing options. On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, swing dancing takes over the dance floor. On Tuesdays, beginners can participate in a free hourlong dance lesson before paying to dance with everyone later. Thursday nights are all about Latin dancing, from bachata to the merengue. Dancers can take a free salsa lesson before the "Latin Nite" kicks in.

The Van Buren


401 West Van Buren Street


In addition to thrilling concerts, The Van Buren also hosts dance nights throughout the year. Each night focuses on a different theme and encourages people to let loose. Some of the past dance nights include Back to the '80s and the Old School '90s Hip-Hop Dance Party.

Related Stories

Irish Cultural Center


1106 North Central Avenue


Don't count out the Irish when it comes to dancing. The Irish Cultural Center offers a variety of programs for beginners and experts alike to learn ceili dancing. If you're just looking to dip your toe in the water, the center offers free lessons throughout the year.

Bourbon Jack's


11 West Boston Street, Chandler


Mosey on down to Bourbon Jack's to add a little swing in your step. Tuesdays, which are dubbed "Two Step Tuesdays," are filled with three hours of swing dancing. Both the lessons and dancing are free. Take a break from dancing and chow down on warm pretzels or chicken wings.

Crescent Ballroom's elevated patio.EXPAND
Crescent Ballroom's elevated patio.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Crescent Ballroom


308 North Second Avenue


When Crescent Ballroom isn't booked with bands and other performers, the venue opens its doors for nights of themed dancing. On International Dance Day, The Groove Theory takes over the lounge for an evening of improv madness. A series of Phoenix musicians will improv live onstage to create a mashup of music perfect for dancing.

Bar Smith


130 East Washington Street

Bar Smith's weekly rooftop dance party caters to those just looking to let loose. On Big Fun Fridays, get down to bass, techno, and electric music. Solstice Saturdays offer high-energy dancing on two different dance floors until 3 a.m.

Fatcat Ballroom and Dance Company


3131 East Thunderbird Road #33


Dancing is offered every day of the week at Fatcat, and each day brings a new style of dance. Score free ballroom dance lessons Sunday afternoons or stop in on Thursday nights for West Coast swing dancing. Argentine dancing is also offered on Monday evenings.

Buffalo Chip Saloon


6823 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek


Dance along to Pick O' the Litter band at the Buffalo Chip Saloon. On select days during the week, the saloon offers free dance lessons. For extra entertainment, take a break from dancing to see how long people can last while riding a live bull on select nights.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >