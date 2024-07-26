 When to see Alpha Capricornid meteor shower in Arizona | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Here’s when to see the Alpha Capricornids meteor shower in Arizona

It's one of three summer meteor showers lighting up the night skies in the coming weeks.
July 26, 2024
The Alpha Capricornids are one of two summer meteor showers peaking in late July.
The Alpha Capricornids are one of two summer meteor showers peaking in late July. Jason Jenkins/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr
Share this:
What’s better than one meteor shower lighting up the night? How about a trio?

Three different meteor showers – the Alpha Capricornids, Delta Aquariids and Perseids – will illuminate the skies over Arizona with a cannonade of shooting stars during the next few weeks. Each is an astronomical spectacle, but the Alpha Capricornids, which will peak in intensity on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, have their own unique style of meteors.

Unlike their sister storms, the Alpha Capricornids produce meteors that are slower, brighter and occasionally transform into glorious fireballs. The spectacular nature of its shooting stars helps make up for the fact the storm only produces around five to 10 meteors per hour.

If you’d like to know more about the Alpha Capricornids meteor shower, including when and where to see it in action, here’s a viewing guide with all the relevant details.

What meteor shower is happening tonight in Arizona?

A total of three summertime meteor showers are currently occurring:
  • Alpha Capricornids
  • Delta Aquariids (or Southern Delta Aquariids)
  • Perseids

The Alpha Capricornids will peak in late July, while the Perseids will peak in mid-August.

What causes the Alpha Capricornids meteor shower?

Meteor showers are caused by our planet’s orbit crossing through the debris trail of stellar objects like asteroids and comets. In this case, the Alpha Capricornids are born of the remnants of 169P/NEAT, a periodic comet traveling through the solar system. Chunks of rock and ice left behind by the comet enter Earth's atmosphere and burn up, resulting in spectacular shooting stars.

When can you see the Alpha Capricornids meteor shower in Arizona?

Meteors from the Alpha Capricornids will be visible nightly until August 15. The shower will peak late Tuesday night into the early hours of Wednesday. An increased number of meteors will occur a few days before and after the peak.

What time is the meteor shower tonight in Arizona?

Copy edit this text: The best time to look for the Alpha Capricornids is just before midnight on Tuesday night — which is when its radiant point will be at its highest — until 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Expect to see bright, slow-moving meteors and the occasional impressive-looking fireball.

Where are the best locations to see tonight’s meteor shower?

For an optimal skywatching experience, you’ll want the darkest sky possible with an unobstructed view of the southern horizon. It's recommended to get as far away as possible from the lights of metro Phoenix and head towards the southern outskirts of the Valley. Areas like Buckeye, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley and Gold Canyon are ideal locations, as you won't be looking through the Valley's light pollution to see.

Where should you look to view the Alpha Capricornids in Arizona?

You’ll want to look in the southern skies approximately 46 degrees above the horizon in the vicinity of the constellation Capricornus, which is the radiant point for the Alpha Capricornids.

What will viewing conditions be like?

Since the monsoon season often brings nighttime storms, there's always a chance that cloudy skies could affect your skywatching experience. Check the weather forecast before heading out.

The moon will be in a waning crescent phase and will rise during the early morning hours. It will be approximately 30% illuminated, which might disrupt the meteor shower viewing.

Meteor shower viewing tips

Here are some suggestions from the American Meteor Society about how to see as many meteors as possible.
  • Bring a chair or blanket to be able to kick back and see as much of the sky as possible.
  • Put away your phone and allow your eyes to adjust to the dark for at least 20 to 30 minutes.
  • Binoculars or telescopes are of little use when viewing meteor showers because of their narrow field of view.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
JW Marriott at Desert Ridge unveils new Christmas experience for 2024

Holidays

JW Marriott at Desert Ridge unveils new Christmas experience for 2024

By Jennifer Goldberg
ASU falls short on returning human remains to Native tribes

Arts & Culture News

ASU falls short on returning human remains to Native tribes

By Sam Ellefson and Aspen Ford | Cronkite News and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at ASU
Here’s what’s happening to the Fry’s Electronics store in Phoenix

Valley Life

Here’s what’s happening to the Fry’s Electronics store in Phoenix

By Benjamin Leatherman
Here’s when to see the Delta Aquariids meteor shower in Arizona

Science

Here’s when to see the Delta Aquariids meteor shower in Arizona

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation