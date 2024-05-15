 Where to park for Fan Fusion 2024 in downtown Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Where to park for Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024

Geeking out in downtown Phoenix over Memorial Day weekend? Here’s where to park your car, Ectomobile or DeLorean.
May 15, 2024
Geeky vehicles parked outside of the Phoenix Convention Center during a previous edition of Fan Fusion.
Geeky vehicles parked outside of the Phoenix Convention Center during a previous edition of Fan Fusion. Benjamin Leatherman
Local geeks will be legion at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 over Memorial Day weekend. The three-day event from May 24 to 26 is the largest pop culture and comic con in Arizona and will bring tens of thousands to the Phoenix Convention Center.

If you’re planning to be one of them and need somewhere to stash your Ectomobile or DeLorean during Fan Fusion, the good news is there are multiple parking options in downtown Phoenix.

More than a dozen parking structures and surface lots are within walking distance of Phoenix Convention Center. Street parking is also available, though spaces are very limited.

Here's a look at your parking options in downtown Phoenix during Fan Fusion 2024, as well as other transportation alternatives for getting to and from the event.

Where can I park for Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024?

The following parking structures lots are within walking distance of Phoenix Convention Center:
  • Adams Street Garage: 325 W Monroe St., 602-252-1020. Daily rate is $30.
  • Convention Center East Garage: 601 E. Washington St., 602-307-5096. Daily rate is $30.
  • Convention Center North Garage: 475 E. Monroe St., 855-223-7275. Daily rate is $30.
  • Convention Center West Garage: Third and Washington streets.
  • Heritage Garage: 123 N. Fifth St., 602-258-0048. Daily rate is $30.
  • Hyatt Regency Garage: 40 N. Second St., 855-223-7275. Daily rate is $30.
  • Second Avenue Garage: 303 N. Second Ave., 602-378-7355. Daily rate is $30.
  • 305 Garage: 305 W. Washington St., 602-534-6200. Daily rate is $20.
  • Plaza Garage: 100 W. Washington St., 602-351-2215. Daily Rate is $20.

Street parking in downtown Phoenix

Several thousand metered street parking spaces are located throughout downtown Phoenix, but availability can be hit-or-miss. Spaces are $1.50 per hour and meters are enforced 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, including weekends and holidays. You can use the Parkmobile app to reserve and pay for individual parking spaces.
click to enlarge
Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024.
Benjamin Leatherman

Ride-sharing

A pickup and dropoff point for ride-sharing services like Uber, Lyft and Waymo will be located at 33 S. Third St. across the street from Fan Fusion’s south entrance.

Public transit

Valley Metro Rail is one of the easiest ways to get to Fan Fusion. Fares are $2 for a single ride or $4 for an all-day pass. A pair of stations are located within walking distance of Phoenix Convention Center.
  • Third and Washington streets (near Fan Fusion’s south entrance)
  • Washington Street and Central Avenue (near Fan Fusion’s First Avenue/Adams Street entrance)
