Where to park for Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024

Where can I park for Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024?



Adams Street Garage: 325 W Monroe St., 602-252-1020. Daily rate is $30.

Convention Center East Garage: 601 E. Washington St., 602-307-5096. Daily rate is $30.

Convention Center North Garage: 475 E. Monroe St., 855-223-7275. Daily rate is $30.

Convention Center West Garage: Third and Washington streets.

Heritage Garage: 123 N. Fifth St., 602-258-0048. Daily rate is $30.

Hyatt Regency Garage: 40 N. Second St., 855-223-7275. Daily rate is $30.

Second Avenue Garage: 303 N. Second Ave., 602-378-7355. Daily rate is $30.

305 Garage: 305 W. Washington St., 602-534-6200. Daily rate is $20.

Plaza Garage: 100 W. Washington St., 602-351-2215. Daily Rate is $20.

Street parking in downtown Phoenix



Ride-sharing



Public transit



Third and Washington streets (near Fan Fusion’s south entrance)

Washington Street and Central Avenue (near Fan Fusion’s First Avenue/Adams Street entrance)

Local geeks will be legion at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 over Memorial Day weekend. The three-day event from May 24 to 26 is the largest pop culture and comic con in Arizona and will bring tens of thousands to the Phoenix Convention Center.If you’re planning to be one of them and need somewhere to stash your Ectomobile or DeLorean during Fan Fusion, the good news is there are multiple parking options in downtown Phoenix.More than a dozen parking structures and surface lots are within walking distance of Phoenix Convention Center. Street parking is also available, though spaces are very limited.Here's a look at your parking options in downtown Phoenix during Fan Fusion 2024, as well as other transportation alternatives for getting to and from the event.The following parking structures lots are within walking distance of Phoenix Convention Center:Several thousand metered street parking spaces are located throughout downtown Phoenix, but availability can be hit-or-miss. Spaces are $1.50 per hour and meters are enforced 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, including weekends and holidays. You can use the Parkmobile app to reserve and pay for individual parking spaces.A pickup and dropoff point for ride-sharing services like Uber, Lyft and Waymo will be located at 33 S. Third St. across the street from Fan Fusion’s south entrance.Valley Metro Rail is one of the easiest ways to get to Fan Fusion. Fares are $2 for a single ride or $4 for an all-day pass. A pair of stations are located within walking distance of Phoenix Convention Center.