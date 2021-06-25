Where to Watch Fireworks in Phoenix This Fourth of July

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

After taking last year off due to bans on public gatherings, numerous cities across metro Phoenix are planning massive fireworks shows during the Fourth of July weekend in 2021. Some will even have big events to go along with all the skyrockets in flight.

Fireworks displays are scheduled to happen in cities and towns from Scottsdale to Surprise during the evenings of Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4, with many large events returning for 2021. (The super-popular Fabulous Phoenix Fourth and Tempe Town Lake Festival are canceled, though.)

Here’s a compilation of all of the events Phoenix New Times has confirmed are happening for the Fourth of July weekend in 2021.

Anthem's Independence Day Celebration Anthem Community Park, 41703 North Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem, 623-879-3011

Residents of Anthem and other nearby communities can partake in water slides, music, food, a beer garden, and rides at this event from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free, but some activities have an additional cost.

Phoenix Rising FC Phoenix Rising Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex, 19593 South 48th Street, Chandler, 623-594-9606

A fireworks show will take place after the Phoenix Rising FC’s match versus the LA Galaxy II on Saturday, July 3, which will also be the local team’s “Military Appreciation Night.” Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $75.

Arizona Celebration of Freedom 1425 West Southern Avenue, Mesa

This annual event outside of the now-defunct Fiesta Mall will carry over its drive-in format from last year. It’s scheduled for Saturday, July 3, with a fireworks spectacular taking place from 9 to 9:30 p.m. as attendees can watch from their vehicles while listening to a patriotic soundtrack broadcast on 94.5 FM. No vendors will be present this year but food will be allowed (grills and other heating devices aren’t permitted, though). Admission is free.

Fireworks over Chase Field in 2016. Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks Fireworks Spectacular Chase Field, 401 East Jefferson Street, 602-514-8400

Chase Field will have plenty of all-American staples during the Fourth of July weekend, including hot dogs, baseball, and a multitude of colored explosions over the stadium. The Arizona Diamondbacks’ post-game fireworks displays will go off following their games against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4. First pitch times vary and tickets start at $25. All that said, you don't necessarily need to attend the games to enjoy the fireworks, though — just be anywhere within viewing distance of the stadium.

Star-Spangled Fourth Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 South Ballpark Way, Goodyear, 623-882-3120

Activities at this event will include a zipline, wet and dry bounce houses, water slides, giveaways, live music, and (of course) fireworks. The show itself starts at 9 p.m. It’s free to attend and gates open at 6 p.m. Tailgating in the parking lot will be allowed and masks are encouraged, but not required.

Celebrate America 2021 Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant, 8708 West Harbor Boulevard, Peoria

This celebration on Saturday, July 3, will take place on the shore of Lake Pleasant and have live music, food trucks, family and children’s activities, bounce houses, and more. It goes from 5 to 10:30 p.m. and the fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. Admission costs are $20 to $50 for each vehicle.

Red, White & BOOM! The Wigwam, 300 East Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, 866-976-6894

You don’t need to be staying at this posh resort to check out its annual event on Sunday, July 4, but only registered guests will have access to parking at The Wigwam. (Local residents typically park on nearby streets.) Food and drink packages for the resort’s in-house restaurants are available for $40-$100. The event runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with fireworks following afterward.

EXPAND Fireworks over Schnepf Farms in 2017. Max Marlow & Co.

Hometown Fourth Schnepf Farms, 24810 South Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek, 480-987-3100

Schnepf Farms’ celebration on Sunday, July 4, will be decidedly homespun, which befits its bucolic setting out on the edges of the southeast Valley. Expect local craft and art vendors, hayrides, food trucks, a beer and wine garden, live music, a bubble pit, and other distractions. The main event of the evening will be the fireworks, which start at 8:30 p.m. Patrons will be allowed to bring American flags, pop-up tents, blankets, chairs, small ice coolers, water bottles, games, and umbrellas to the event. The start time is 4 p.m.

General admission will be $25 per carload. "All-American" VIP tickets are $75 and include access to special viewing areas and the air-conditioned Big Red Barn, a catered dinner, an exclusive entrance and parking lot, and private restrooms. Admission to the bubble pit is also $5 per person.

July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular Tumbleweed Park, 2250 South McQueen Road, Chandler, 480-782-2900

You can check out the fireworks from the safety of your vehicle at this drive-in event from 7 to 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, which will have vehicles situated in Tumbleweed Park's enormous lot. A $5 parking pass can be purchased in advance via the city of Chandler’s website.

Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration WestWorld, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, 480-312-6802

Attendees of this event can partake in live entertainment and various food and drink vendors before the display gets going around 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. If you feel like splurging, the VIP package for $36 per adult features a buffet-style barbecue dinner with all the fixings, a giant snow slide for kids, face painters, balloon artists, and live music by yacht rock band Some Like it Yacht. (You’re required to purchase two or more tickets). Children’s VIP admission is $18. General admission is $21 per vehicle and attendees can bring lawn chairs, blankets, and other seating. Premier parking on the WestWorld polo field is also available for $36.

Gilbert 4th of July Celebration Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 East Queen Creek Road, 480-503-6200

A 20-minute fireworks display will be the highlight of this family-friendly event on Sunday, July 4. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 8:45 p.m., and food trucks will be available. Admission is free.

EXPAND Fireworks bloom above Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. Jennifer Conway with Mark Skalny Photography

Fireworks for the 4th Westgate Entertainment District, 6751 North Sunset Boulevard, Glendale, 480-387-5678

A "fireworks spectacular" will take place at 9 p.m. in the skies above the west Valley shopping center on Sunday, July 4. There will be face-painting, balloon artists, and live music in Westgate's Fountain Park and a patriotic photo-op display and chalk walk in Waterdance Plaza prior to the show. Live music will also be offered, starting at 5 p.m. with a set by 3 Alarm followed by KC Angels at 7:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free.

All-American Festival Peoria Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 North 83rd Avenue, Peoria, 623-773-8700

A performance by Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers will headline this star-spangled event on Sunday, July 4, which will also have food and beer vendors, family-friendly entertainment, a cornhole tournament, and a set by rock band Micky and the Motorcars. The fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. Hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. and admission is free.

Fourth at the Fountain Fountain Park, 12925 North Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills, 480-816-5100

Festivities at this event on Sunday, July 4, will include live music from cover band Rock Lobster at 7:30 p.m. and a selection of food vendors. The fireworks are at 9 p.m. Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed. The start time is 7 p.m. and there’s no cost to attend.

Apache Junction’s Fourth of July Apache Junction High School, 2525 South Ironwood Drive, Apache Junction, 480-982-1110

Horses won’t be allowed at this celebration on Sunday, July 4 – as the noise from the fireworks, which get going at 8:30 p.m., might spook the animals – but everyone else is welcome to attend. Live music, games, family activities, and face painting are also planned for the free event, which will start at 6 p.m. Early arrival is recommended, as there are a limited amount of parking spots.