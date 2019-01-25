Everything You Need to Know About WWE Royal Rumble Axxess: Tickets, Schedule, and More

Prepare yourself, wrestling fans: WWE superstars are going to invade downtown Phoenix for five days straight starting on Friday. Naturally, they’re going to be engaged in battle, trading blows and hitting their signature moves during various WWE events, including Royal Rumble 2019 on Sunday, January 27, at Chase Field.

That said, a wrestling ring won’t be the only place you can spot WWE superstars during Royal Rumble week. When they aren’t kicking ass and taking names, the men and women on the WWE roster will make appearances, pose for photos, and sign autographs during Royal Rumble Axxess. The three-day family-friendly interactive fan event at the Phoenix Convention Center will also feature other WWE-related fun, including the chance to watch matches, check out memorabilia, and more.

Continue Reading

It’s going to be one of the highlights of the WWE’s stay in Phoenix and a busy affair. Here’s a look at everything you need to know about the event, including how to get tickets and autographs from your favorite superstars.

When and where is it happening? Royal Rumble Axxess happens daily from Friday, January 25, to Sunday, January 27, at Phoenix Convention Center’s South Building, 33 South Third Street.

What are the hours? Sessions will run from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

How much is admission ? That depends on which wrestlers you’d like to meet during the weekend. General admission is $45 and includes entry to the event and autographs and photos with select WWE superstars. VIP tickets are $100 and include admission, access to an exclusive entry line, an autograph from and professional picture with a VIP superstar appearing at that session, and an 8-by-10 glossy photo of them, too. Premium VIP tickets are $150 and offer all of the aforementioned perks, only with Premium VIP superstars like Daniel Bryan, Finn Bálor, and Braun Stroman. (Note: Separate tickets are required for each session.)

Are there age limits? As Stone Cold Steve Austin might say, “Oh, hell no!” Royal Rumble Axxess is open to anyone, regardless of age. Children 2 and under can get in for free.

A Valley Metro light rail train celebrating the Royal Rumble in Phoenix. Jose Gonzalez

How do I get there? If you’re driving, take the Seventh Street exit off either Interstate 17 or Interstate 10 and go either north or south, respectively. Then, head west on Washington Street for four blocks to get to the convention center.

Taking the light rail is a much more convenient option, however. It's the easiest way to get around downtown and elsewhere in the Valley. Several stations are located in the area and trains operate from 4 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and until 2 a.m. on weekends. Even better, you can ride for free for up to four hours before and after NXT TakeOver: Phoenix on Saturday, Raw on Monday, and SmackDown Live! on Tuesday with your event ticket counting as your fare. During Royal Rumble day on Sunday and all other times, however, it's $2 for a single ride, $4 for an all-day pass.

Where can I park? Thousands of street parking spaces can be found throughout downtown Phoenix. It costs either $1 to $1.50 per hour to park each day between 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. If you rather not feed the meters, the Parkmobile app will allow you to pay for a spot and renew your time remotely. (See parkmobile.io for more details.) Numerous parking lots and garages are also located in the vicinity and range in price from $10 to $50 per day. Check out the Downtown Phoenix Inc. website for more info.

Where do I get in? Royal Rumble Axxess will be in the rooms F-G and the ballroom of the convention center’s south building. The entrance is located near the northeast corner of Third and Jefferson streets.

Like with most events at the Phoenix Convention Center, attendees will have to undergo a security check upon entering Axxess. A check-in desk will be set up in the lobby of the south building where you can get your wristband for the event.

For those who have purchased VIP or Premium VIP tickets, a separate “VIP line” starts in the lobby. You’ll get a VIP wristband upon entry, which will indicate the time you’ll need to line up for your meet-and-greet. Note: According to the WWE, you’ll need to arrive at your designated time or in order to guarantee your VIP experience.

What’s there to do? Geek out about WWE and get photos with superstars. You can also check out Q&A sessions, rare memorabilia displays, purchase merch, and watch wrestling matches.

Where can I buy WWE merch? There will be a WWE Superstore located inside the event, which will have stuff like T-shirts and other apparel, collectibles, masks, and other officially licensed gear for sale.

Alexa Bliss is also scheduled to sign autographs in the WWE Superstore on Friday, from noon until 2 p.m. It will be limited to only 300 people and wristbands will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 p.m. in front of the Superstore. And speaking of WWE stars that will be at Royal Rumble Axxess...

EXPAND Becky Lynch Courtesy of WWE

Which superstars will appear each day? Most of WWE's current roster will make appearances throughout the weekend. Here's a specific rundown and schedule for each session of Royal Rumble Axxess.

Friday, 6 to 10 p.m. — General admission superstars will be Baron Corbin, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Jeff Hardy, Natalya, Asuka, Carmella, R-Truth, Samoa Joe, and more. For VIPs, Becky Lynch will appear at 6 p.m., followed by Shinsuke Nakamura at 8 p.m. For Premium VIPs, Dean Ambrose will appear at 6 p.m. with Daniel Bryan appearing at 8 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon — General admission superstars include Booker T, Ember Moon, The B Team, Mickie James, Kurt Angle, The Bar, The Iconics, and others. VIP superstars will be Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush starting at 8 a.m. and Elias following at 10 a.m. Premium VIP superstars will be Finn Bálor at 8 a.m. and AJ Styles at 10 a.m.

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. — Alexa Bliss, Lana, Titus O’Neil, Jinder Mahal, The Singh Brothers, Nia Jax, Rusev, The Revival, The AOP with Drake Maverick, and others will be the general admission superstars. Meanwhile, VIP ticketholders will have access to The Miz and Maryse at 1 p.m. and The New Day at 3 p.m. Those with Premium VIP can get photos and autographs from Braun Strowman starting at 1 p.m. and Rey Mysterio at 3 p.m.

Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon — The Riott Squad, Lucha House Party, Mandy Rose, The Usos, and others will be the general admission superstars during the final session. VIP superstars will be Drew McIntyre at 8 a.m. and Charlotte Flair at 10 a.m. Premium VIP superstars will be Sasha Banks and Bayley at 8 a.m. and Seth Rollins at 10 a.m.

What can I get signed? You can bring a family-friendly item, such as an action figure or poster, to be signed by a particular WWE superstar. Autograph mats will also available at the event. Keep in mind, however, that they can only sign one item and won’t be able to take posed photos with fans at the autograph stations.

What sort of matches will take place? Several up-and-coming wrestlers from WWE’s NXT, 205 Live, and NXT UK brands will participate in the weekend-long “Worlds Collide” tournament at Axxess. A 15-man battle royale will happen during the 8 a.m. session on Saturday with wrestlers' seeding in the tournament determined by their order of elimination. One-on-one matches will start later in the morning session and continue during the afternoon Axxess session. The tournament will then conclude at Sunday’s session.

Wrestlers scheduled to participate include Adam Cole, Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee, and Velveteen Dream from NXT; Humberto Carrillo, Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, TJP, and Cedric Alexander from 205 Live; and Travis Banks, Tyler Bate, Jordan Devlin, Mark Andrews, and Zack Gibson of NXT UK.

What should I bring? Comfortable shoes, for starters, as well as a fully charged phone, an ID, and a personal camera. Feel free to wear your favorite wrestling T-shirt also.

Can I bring a bag? The WWE is strongly encouraging patrons to not bring any type of bags. That said, if you absolutely need to do so, bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and don’t exceed 12-by-6-by-12 inches are permitted. One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags like Ziplocs are also acceptable, as are small clutch bags that are approximately the size of a hand and don’t have a handle or strap. (An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection by security.)

Is anything prohibited? Yes. You won’t be able to bring in the following items: laptops, camera bags, luggage of any kind, video camera or recording devices, laser pointers, noisemakers, weapons, e-cigarettes, coolers, selfie sticks, strollers, alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs, purses larger than a clutch bag, fanny packs, cinch bags, masks, and WWE-branded briefcases (like the Money in the Bank ones) that weren’t purchased on location at the event. Also. there won't be a coat check, so be sure to bring only what you can carry.