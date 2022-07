Your Guide to Mad Monster Party Arizona 2022: Guests, Schedule, and More

When and Where Is Mad Monster Party Arizona 2022?

What Are the Hours?

How Much Is Admission?



click to enlarge Lil' Jason Voorhees at a previous edition of Mad Monster Party Arizona. Benjamin Leatherman

Are There Age Limits?



Will Mad Monster Party Have Any COVID-19 Restrictions?



Where Can I Park?

What Food and Drink Options Are Available?



What Vendors Will Be There?



What Celebrity Guests Are Appearing This Year?

How Much Are Celebrity Autographs and Photo Ops?

What Programming Is Planned?

click to enlarge Didn't we see y'all in The Shining? Benjamin Leatherman

What Kind of Costume Should You Wear?



What’s the Schedule?

Friday, July 8:



Saturday, July 9

Sunday, July 10

Everyone loves a good scare now and again. Hence the longstanding popularity of the horror genre, including flicks like the recently released hitor TV shows like. Events like the annual Mad Monster Party Arizona , a weekend-long local horror fandom convention, also tap into this love for the genre.The event, which has taken place in the Valley since 2014, features three days of actors and artists associated with the horror genre, as well as vendors and programming. This year’s edition runs from Friday, July 8, to Sunday, July 10, at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel.Kevin Blanchfield, one of Mad Monster Party Arizona’s organizers, toldin 2017 that the con is aimed at all sorts of horror aficionados, regardless of their fandom level.“There are the guys that are die-hard horror fans that will come out in droves and the more casual fans who just know who Jason Voorhees is,” Blanchfield said. “We cater to both crowds.”Which is why the crowds at Mad Monster Party Arizona tend to be diverse. There are cosplayers and punks. Mumblegore fans and slasher film geeks. Suburban families and tattooed freaks. Each is there to have a bloody good time celebrating their love of horror while interacting with celebrities and other fans.The atmosphere tends to be energetic (hence the “party” in the event’s name) but nowhere near as hectic as other local conventions.“We keep our show at a smaller level and try to create different experiences from those large comicons,” Blanchfield said. Mad Monster Party Arizona 2022 will feature such celebrity guests as Neve Campbell fromandactress Sherilyn Fenn. If you’re game to attend, what follows is an extensive guide to the event, including prices and other important details.The three-day event will haunt the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel, 9495 West Coyotes Boulevard in Glendale, from Friday, July 8, to Sunday, July 10.That depends on which part of the event you’re talking about. Mad Monster Pary's vendor room will be open from 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.Q&A panels and photo ops will go until 11 p.m. on Friday, 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 4:45 p.m. on Sunday. There are also nighttime and after-hours activities like Scaraoke and the MADame Monster pageant. (See the full schedule below for more info.)Tickets are only available at the door. Single-day admission is $40 on Friday or Sunday, and $50 on Saturday. If you’d like to go all three days, a “SHRIEKend” pass is $90. Hit up an ATM before heading to the event, as they'll only accept cash.No. Mad Monster Party Arizona is an all-ages event and kids under 12 are free with a paid adult admission. Be warned, though, the event focuses on horror, which could be a little extreme for children. Certain after-hours activities (like the MADame Monster pageant) might get a bit risque.There are no official policies listed on the event’s website . That said, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a properly fitted N95 mask when attending public gatherings or events. Additionally, anyone who feels sick or is showing COVID-19 symptoms would be smart to stay home.It's free to park at any of the thousands of spaces available at Westgate Entertainment District. Things get pretty busy on the weekends so you might have to hunt for a spot. Parking is also available in the hotel’s multi-level structure for $10 a day.The hotel has a fast-casual cafe called Ray's and the more upscale restaurant Soleil. Westgate is also within walking distance and has more than a dozen eating and drinking establishments. Fast-food joints like Carl’s Jr. and fast-casual options like Chipotle are also nearby.According to the Mad Monster Party website, the dealers' room will host more than 120 vendors during the event. The selection will include retailers like Bookmans and Zia Records, artists (Immortal Illustrations, Cult Creep Art), and publishers (Blood Bound Books, Pallbearer Press). There will also be a few local tattoo studios, haunted attractions, apparel companies, toy shops, and prop-makers. A full list of vendors is available here ’s Neve Campbell, Sherilyn Fenn from, and’s Danny Trejo top the list of celebrity guests scheduled to be at the event. The actors behind such horror icons as Jason Voorhees (Kane Hodder), Michael Meyer (Nick Castle), and the Cryptkeeper (John Nassir) will also appear. Other notable names include Jeffrey Combs and Barbara Crampton of, Sky Elobar and Michael St. Michaels from, and Ken Foree from. Guests won’t be limited strictly to the horror genre asvoice actress E.G. Daly and Robert Carradine, Don Gibb, and Brian Tochi fromwill also be on hand.It depends. Celebrity guests will pose with guests during professional photo ops throughout the weekend, which can be purchased at the event and will cost anywhere from $40 to $100 or more. Certain guests will also offer selfies at their table, as well as autographs. Prices will also vary for each.Several high-profile guests have Q&A panels scheduled throughout the weekend, including Campbell, Trejo, Fenn, and Hodder. There will also be panels focusing on specific films featuring multiple actors, like Sunday’sQ&A with Carradine, Gibb, and Tochi. Other activities include a charity auction and costume contests.Given Mad Monster Party’s horror bent, attendees tend to dress like characters from Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, Saw, Get Out, and numerous other films and television shows from the genre. (You’re free to wear costumes inspired by other genres and fandoms, though.) And if you’ve got a great get-up, a cosplay contest for adults will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a separate competition for kids at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Both will offer cash prizes.Here’s a complete rundown of what’s happening and when all three days of Mad Monster Party Arizona 2022.7 p.m. – Tom Devlin Q&A panel7:15 p.m. –photo ops (groups and singles)7:30 p.m. – Spencer Charnas photo op8 p.m. – Ken Foree Q&A panel; Sherilyn Fenn photo op8:30 p.m. – Deborah Foreman and E.G. Daily photo op9 p.m. –Q&A panel; John Kassir photo op9:30 p.m. – Nick Castle photo op9:45 p.m. – Robert Rusler photo op10 p.m. – Robert Rusler Q&A panel11 p.m. – Mad Monster ScaraokeNoon – Danny Trejo Q&A panel; Sherilyn Fenn photo op12:30 p.m. – Spencer Charnas photo1 p.m. – Danny Trejo photo op1:15 p.m. – Kane Hodder Q&A panel2:15 p.m. – Nick Castle Q&A panel2:15 p.m. – John Kassir photo op2:45 p.m. – Robert Rusler photo op3:15 p.m. – Neve Campbell photo op;Q&A panel with Jeffrey Combs and Barbara Crampton4:15 p.m. – Voiceover panel feat. E.G. Daily and John Kassir4:30 p.m. – Jeffrey Combs, Ken Foree, Barbara Crampton photo ops (groups and singles)4:45 p.m. – Nick Castle photo op5:15 p.m. – Deborah Foreman Q&A panel5:30 p.m. – Deborah Foreman and E.G. Daily single photo op6 p.m. –photo ops (groups and singles); Mad Monster charity auction7 p.m. – Adult costume contest8:15 p.m. – MADame Monster pageant9:30 p.m. – Mad Monster Scaraoke11:30 a.m. – Nick Castle photo opNoon – Neve Campbell Q&A panel12:15 p.m. – Jeffrey Combs, Ken Foree, Barbara Crampton photo ops (groups and singles)12:30 p.m. – Spencer Charnas photo op12:45 p.m. –photo ops (groups and singles)1 p.m. –Q&A panel with Robert Carradine, Don Gibb, and Brian Tochi1:15 p.m. – Neve Campbell photo op2 p.m. – Rochelle Davis Q&A; John Kassir photo op2:15 p.m. – Rochelle Davis photo op2:45 p.m. – Danny Trejo photo op3 p.m. – Sherilyn Fenn Q&A panel3:30 p.m. – Deborah Foreman and E.G. Daily single photo ops4 p.m. – Sherilyn Fenn photo op; Kids costume contest4:15 p.m. – Robert Rusler photo op