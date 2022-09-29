Best Cannabis Getaway

The already-hip Clarendon Hotel and Spa got even cooler last year when the four-star establishment became Arizona's first pot-themed overnight destination. It's been going strong for a year and is now on the map with the likes of Bud-n-Breakfast, pot news outlets, and websites such as Trip Advisor. The Clarendon boasts a rooftop bar with great views of the city, a full lounge bar, a spa, the tasty Fuego Bistro, and a pool with cabanas. Currently, pot smoking is allowed in 15 rooms, with plans to expand to 40. The Elevations Lounge is open to guests and members and is a relaxing space where folks can smoke and check out new products. The Clarendon also hosts marijuana chefs and events; just in August, the hotel put on a budtender appreciation party and a pot-infused Spanish cuisine tasting.