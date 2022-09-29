Best Dispensary for a Late-Night Fix

When we first wrote this Best of Phoenix award, we were planning on hailing The Mint Cannabis Tempe for staying open until midnight, allowing us to stop by and pick up what we need until late. Then, in September, the news dropped: Starting in mid-October, the dispensary will stay open 24 hours on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. No word yet on if there will be any expansion on the hours of The Mint's kitchen, which serves fantastic infused food like pizza, burgers, and chicken wings, but at least we'll be able to pick up flower, concentrates, edibles, and more at any time on those days. It's just another reason that The Mint's award for Most Innovative Medical Cannabis Dispensary, given to them in 2020 at the international Commercial Cannabis Awards, is well-deserved.