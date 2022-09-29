Best Dispensary for Recreational Customers

It's hard to believe that it's been almost two years since recreational marijuana was legalized in Arizona. In that time, local dispensaries have seen an avalanche of customers navigating their way through purchasing pot for the first time. The three Jars Cannabis locations take great care of their recreational customers whether they're newbies or veteran purchasers. Waits are generally short, and once you're inside, you'll have an eager budtender take your order, tell you about the day's sales, and offer advice on product selection. We love Jars' referral program (we get free stuff for bringing in first-time customers), their excellent selection of all kinds of cannabis products, the discounts on popular items, and the hip atmosphere.