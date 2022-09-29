Best Local Cannabis Beverages

Truly, we are living in a golden age of cannabis innovation. First, they put THC into beverages. And now, Sweet Dreams Vineyard has taken the alcohol out of typically alcoholic drinks and swapped it for THC. The Scottsdale-based company offers two products, Cannabernet and Marijuarita, that mimic the taste of wine and margaritas, respectively, but without the alcohol that some consumers don't want. Instead, the two items are each sold in two sizes — 6.3-ounce and 25.4-ounce bottles — and each bottle comes in strengths ranging from 10 to 100 mg for the small size and 25 to 100 mg for the large size. The blueberry and pomegranate flavors shine in the Cannabernet, and the tartness of a margarita is on full display in the Marijuarita (that one is best served over ice). Both varieties are a great way to have a drink and achieve a relaxed state of mind without the booze.