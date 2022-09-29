Best Arcade

You can't sling a sack of quarters in the Valley these days without hitting an amazing throwback arcade. Each is great in its own right — the nostalgia-fueled Player 1 Arcade in Surprise, the pinball-centric Stardust Pinbar, and the perenially popular Cobra Arcade Bar. Are any of these options the best, though? Sorry, Mario, but our winner is in another part of town. Out at StarFighters in east Mesa, the '80s-themed joint reigns over the scene like King Koopa, boasting the biggest lineup of games under one roof: 42 pinball machines and 84 different arcade classics. Its unparalleled selection is diverse, too, offering deeper cuts from yesteryear than other local arcades. Hard-to-find favorites like Crossbow and Lunar Lander. Vector classics like Black Widow and Space Duel. And gems like the campy Atari rarity Escape from the Robot Monsters. StarFighters' crack staff of Fix-It Felixes keep all the vintage machines working perfectly, so jiggly joysticks are never an issue. Admission is $11 per person with every game set to free-play mode, meaning no jerks will ruin your trip down memory lane by slapping their tokens onto the corner of the screen.