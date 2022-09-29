Best Bougie Bowling

When most people think about bowling, it conjures images of stinky shoes, sweaty wrist towels, and well-worn, beer-soaked carpeted floors. If that's not glamorous enough for your fancy self, you can head to Châm Pang Lanes for duckpin bowling — skinny pins and small balls — in a sleek and swanky environment. This recent addition to downtown Phoenix has six lanes for bowling. If you want to get involved with other types of balls, four pinball machines and two pool tables are also on-site. Whatever game you choose to play, you'll do it under soft white lights that illuminate the pale pink- and aqua-colored decor. The beer menu features standouts from local breweries, and the cocktail menu offers an array of tasty options. We said the best bougie spot for bowling, right? Then it's a must-note that you can get bottles of Champagne — feel free to call it "champers" — that range from $80 to $495. The food, too, is an elevated experience. A mayo-covered plate of popcorn chicken adorned with Thai-lime curry, herbs, and jalapenos is bar food at its very best.