Best Carousel

Carousels can be found spinning up quaint, innocent fun for the young, and the young at heart, at amusement parks and family-friendly attractions across the Valley. If you're looking for the best merry-go-round around, though, head for Mesa's Superstition Springs Center, where the double-decker Fun Zone Carousel is located next to the food court. Unlike other local carousels, it offers two levels of saddled beasts to ride, as well as twice the fun. Its menagerie of mounts includes such exotic and fantastical choices as a gorilla, dinosaurs, and dragons. There's also a proud bald eagle with its wings outstretched, talons extended, and perfectly posed if you want to pretend you're Gandalf rescuing Frodo and Sam from Mount Doom or stage some sort of humorously over-the-top patriotic selfie for social media. It's $4 per ride or four rides for $15, so pay up, hop up, and get ready to ride. Adventure and fun await.