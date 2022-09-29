Best Hike for People-Watching

We see it all the time when tooling around north Phoenix or Scottsdale: Pinnacle Peak, sticking up into the sky like a beacon. The bad news is that technically, you're not allowed to climb the actual peak, but the hiking trail that wraps around it is one of the more popular in town — which makes it great for people-watching. Park as close as you can to the trailhead (during the busy times of day and on the weekends, the walk to the entrance can be a slog in and of itself), then set off on your journey. The trail is an out-and-back hike that's about 1.75 miles each way with a decent amount of elevation gain, so if your pace is slow, you've just got more time to observe Scottsdale cougars, boomers with walking sticks, wiry shirtless dudes running up and down the path, and tiny children with their parents whose pace makes you feel bad about your fitness level. Depending on how you feel, you may want to heed the sign you'll encounter close to the turnaround point that reads "Strenuous From This Point" and start heading back early — we know from experience that the sign means what it says.