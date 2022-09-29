Best Hike That's Barely a Hike

Maybe you're a little out of shape. Maybe you've got some out-of-town visitors who want to see some local natural beauty without a lot of exertion. Maybe you just feel like taking a gentle stroll through the desert without making a big thing out of it. Whatever the motivation, Lost Dog Wash in north Scottsdale is an excellent choice for a low-impact hike. Located in the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, the trail has nice restroom facilities at the entrance and good signage throughout. Though you may need to keep an eye on your footing (loose gravel can be found in several places on the trail), you won't encounter much more than some short, gentle inclines (you can barely call them hills). In fact, the most treacherous elements of Lost Dog Wash are the piles of horse poop that often dot the trail. The out-and-back trail is about 2.2 miles each way, which means you can turn back whenever you feel like it, but if you stick it out, you'll be rewarded with some nice views of the area, including Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West. And if you feel a little more adventurous the next time, the same trailhead leads to more challenging hikes such as the Old Jeep Trail and the Sunrise Trail.