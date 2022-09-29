Best Ice Skating

In a city where the weather can often be described as "sweltering," it's a comfort to strap on some skates to slide and glide along an inch of frozen water, and the two locations of the Ice Den are the place to do it. The rink opens up to the public every Saturday and Sunday and some select weekday afternoons, and also offers special events and affordable skating lessons so children and novice adults can get into the skating spirit together. There's even a bar and restaurant called 18 Degrees with twin views of the action on the rink and the gorgeous patio with its fire pit and family games. Done watching amateur hockey and newbie skaters face-planting on the ice? The bar contains a majestic 165-inch television to stare at sports. You can also quench your shopping fix with a pro shop and a store that carries women's fashion and accessories.