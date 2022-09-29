Best Place to Play Pinball

Ever wake up early in the morning and think, "I'd sure like to play some pinball right now?" Well, at 6 a.m. on the daily, you can get your game on at Electric Bat Arcade. That's just one of the reasons it's the go-to hotspot for pinball enthusiasts. The joint, owned and operated by artist Rachel Bess, also boasts a rotating selection of machines that attract and challenge players of all skill levels, from a vintage Dolly Parton machine to The Mandalorian. Housed inside the popular music venue Yucca Tap Room, you can match the machines' respective noises with music from local and touring bands on most nights. Taking its coolness to the top of the meter, a tiny tiki bar is tucked into one of the arcade's corners, solidifying the jaunty retro vibe. Electric Bat also has a Flagstaff location at Yucca North, meaning we get to play the silver ball at our favorite place outside the Valley, too.