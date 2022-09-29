Best Roller Skating

Phoenix rolls deep. The Valley boasts a ton of roller rinks — it's even home to a facility dubbed "the Hall of Dames" that houses the Arizona Derby Dames' impressive wooden banked track. But slow your roll — located in Glendale Towne Center, Great Skate is the best venue to lace up, whether you're 5 years old or 50. The rink boasts a fully stocked "Roller Café" full of tasty snacks, state-of-the-art sound systems, live DJs, and a huge arcade with awesome prizes. For the kiddos, Great Skate even helps roll education and fun into one with its STEM programs, skate-themed science and mathematics lessons that focus on hands-on activities that are both educational and fun. Don't let the family-friendly vibe fool you, though. Thursday nights are for grownups only, and the venue provides nostalgia for all with wormholes to the '70s and '80s, featuring everything from disco balls to costume contests, air guitar competitions, photo backdrops, and even a pop-up waffle bar inspired by the hit Netflix show Stranger Things.