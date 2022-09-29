Best Scenic Hike

This is the kind of trail that makes hiking a joy, not work. It can be busy, but because it takes a bit of drive to reach, it never gets the hordes that ascend Camelback Mountain or Piestewa Peak. It follows a gully for a mile, climbing 480 feet to Telegraph Pass Road. If you want a bit more exercise, you can climb the steep half-mile more to the old mini castle that is the Telegraph Pass Lookout. The trail undulates, with a nice mix of up and down, with shady spots to rest all along the way. The varied terrain is nice, but the views seal the deal. Coming back down you're treated to one of the most magnificent views around: downtown Phoenix framed by a notch in the mountains. The view from the castle is spectacular. You can see all of the Valley in one direction, as far as Pinal County in the other, and above you the radio towers atop South Mountain. Because the hike isn't that strenuous, those annoying fitness freaks that can ruin the experience elsewhere tend to stay away. After your leisurely 60- to 90-minute jaunt, you still have the energy to enjoy your day or sample some of the hidden treasures around south Phoenix.