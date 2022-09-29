Best Thrill Rides

When it comes to pulse-pounding attractions, family fun centers ain't got nothing on Castles N' Coasters. The long-running north Phoenix amusement park contains the Valley's biggest and most adrenaline-inducing thrill rides to get your heart racing. Case in point: the Skydiver, an enormous drop tower that plunges you 120 feet straight down while your stomach lodges in your throat. (The meek might want to steer clear.) Nearby, the Sea Dragon, a Viking-themed swinging boat, hurls its riders to and fro, and the Splashdown log flume attraction is guaranteed to drench you. The crown jewel of the collection is Desert Storm, the tallest and fastest permanent roller coaster in Arizona, which uses two loops, 360-degree turns, and a massive 80-foot vertical drop to extract as many screams as possible from its passengers. If you'd prefer rides that won't require a double dose of anxiety meds, the park also offers the smaller Patriot coaster, go-karts, a fun house, and bumper boats. Who needs a trip to a pricey SoCal theme park when you can stay home and get your fill of thrills at Castles N' Coasters?