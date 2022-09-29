Best Tough Hike

It's hard to believe that the most visited place to hike in the Valley is smack-dab in the middle of the city — barely 10 miles from downtown Phoenix. But just because it's popular doesn't mean it's easy. You've got two trail options to climb Camelback: Cholla, which is longer but a bit easier, and Echo Canyon, which is shorter but steeper and more challenging. Whichever you choose, strap on hiking boots and bring plenty of water no matter what time of year you go, because you'll quite literally be climbing, or clambering, your way up. But your determination will pay off when you reach the top, as the views of metro Phoenix are spectacular in all directions. And if you try but don't quite make the summit? Don't beat yourself up. Neither trail is a walk in the park, and you're much better off making it down the mountain safe and sound. When you're ready to try again, Camelback will be waiting for you.