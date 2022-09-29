Support Us

Best Mexican Goods

Mexican Arts Imports

We often go out carrying an exquisite hand-tooled leather purse. The warm brown leather has a rose design, and the petals and stem are dyed with red-pink and green hues. It never fails to garner compliments, and when admirers ask where we got it, we tell them that we found it at Mexican Arts Imports. The family-owned business has been open for 60 years, and they source the goods from artists in six Mexican states. And the goods are great. Besides clothing and accessories, you can find housewares, wall art, outdoor decor, all types of stuff with Frida Kahlo's face on it, papel picado in various sizes, and Día de los Muertos decorations. They've upgraded their website, but you should definitely visit the deceptively large Phoenix storefront in person, and make sure you leave plenty of time to explore everything Mexican Arts Imports has to offer.

Best Place to Buy a Piñata

Dulceria La Bonita Wholesale

Birthday parties and festivities aren't the same without piñatas to smash on with that colorfully wrapped stick. So hit up one of three Dulceria La Bonita spots in the Valley for a great spread of piñatas. They've got various colorways in the old school eight-pointed ball and star types, plus trendier motifs based on popular characters like the Minions gang, Batman, Baby Shark, and so many more. And since dulceria means candy store, the local chain has everything you need to fill whatever piñata you choose, including a wide selection of American sweets and a fascinating assortment of Mexican goodies. We have to build in extra time to examine all the delicious-looking yet unfamiliar treats. Besides piñatas and the stuff to fill them, the warehouses in Phoenix and Mesa also sell Mexican chips, cookies, party tableware, and decor.

Best Churros

Churros Don Lencho

Since opening in 2020, Churros Don Lencho has quickly become a churro go-to, drawing crowds to its practically middle-of-nowhere location. Parked most nights behind an AutoZone on Lower Buckeye Road, the food truck's location may not be fancy, but the churros are. Thin, crispy, and just the right amount of dense, the freshly fried doughy delights could easily pass for a fancy dessert at an upscale resort. Founder Edwin Tlaseca got the idea to make churros during a trip to Jalisco, Mexico, where his family is from. Afterward, he got down to recipe-testing until he had the perfect crispy-on-the-outside, soft-in-the-middle balance. Not only are they a deal — get 12 churros ($12), six churros ($6), filled churros ($2), or the churro sundae ($9), a six-churro treat topped with ice cream, whipped cream, and sprinkles — the treats are vegan, meaning even more people can experience what Churros Don Lencho has to offer.

Phoenix New Times 9.29.22

Best Of

Best of Phoenix 2022

