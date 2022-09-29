Best Piñata

Maybe you were that kid who always swung just a bit too hard when they brought the candy-filled piñata out at birthday parties. You'd have met your match at Phoenix Art Museum, where the "Desert Rider" exhibition included a car piñata built to scale and suspended from the ceiling so people could walk around to check out every little detail accentuating its bright pink form. Beyond bringing back childhood memories, the piñata inspired people to think about not only the richness of Latinx culture, but also the ways adulthood can sometimes suck out all our childlike qualities. Justin Favela's piñata helped us reconnect with the curiosity and wonder of our youth — even if it didn't entirely dispel our fondness for breaking things open in search of treats.