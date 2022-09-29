Best Place to Buy a Piñata

Birthday parties and festivities aren't the same without piñatas to smash on with that colorfully wrapped stick. So hit up one of three Dulceria La Bonita spots in the Valley for a great spread of piñatas. They've got various colorways in the old school eight-pointed ball and star types, plus trendier motifs based on popular characters like the Minions gang, Batman, Baby Shark, and so many more. And since dulceria means candy store, the local chain has everything you need to fill whatever piñata you choose, including a wide selection of American sweets and a fascinating assortment of Mexican goodies. We have to build in extra time to examine all the delicious-looking yet unfamiliar treats. Besides piñatas and the stuff to fill them, the warehouses in Phoenix and Mesa also sell Mexican chips, cookies, party tableware, and decor.