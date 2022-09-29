Best Place to Drink Mezcal

At this tiny restaurant in north Phoenix's Sunnyslope neighborhood, a twinkle-light-strung patio beckons from the roadside. Inside, you'll find a colorful restaurant with a large menu of Oaxacan specialties. There's not one but five different kinds of mole, and the name, Las 15 Salsas Restaurant Oaxaqueno, rings true. But even more impressive is the list of mezcals on the menu. These smoky sippers are served in individual shots, in samplers, and mixed into cocktails like the Zipolite, a spicy and smoky blend of mezcal, tamarind, lime, and serrano chile. They're the perfect accompaniment to one of the restaurant's specialties, maybe an Oaxaquena torta made with three meats or a fried pork plate with rice, beans, caramelized onions, and ranchera sauce.