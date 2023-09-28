How does one decide the best art exhibit of the year? Is it the prominence of the artist or the cultural significance of the work? If we're going strictly by how many people saw and enjoyed the art, the clear winner is "Mr.: You Can Hear the Song of This Town," which occupied the Steele Gallery at Phoenix Art Museum this past winter. The contemporary Japanese artist's work — bright, whimsical and inspired by anime — was a delight for eyes of any age and any level of artistic knowledge, and we watched during one of the museum's PhxArt After Hours events as attendees stood rapt, scanning the intricate, colorful pieces to glean every detail.