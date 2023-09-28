Best Burlesque Troupe

The great burlesque revival of the late 1990s and early 2000s spawned local troupes worldwide, and this is the name to look for when you want to see top-notch talent in Phoenix. The performers reel in the audience with more than a ruffle of a feather boa or toss of the pastie tassel — they're all about making eye contact and creating a feeling of connection. Even better, Spellbound is not simply a "hot chick parade" but instead showcases people who have a variety of looks, ages and sizes. All exude the kind of body-positive confidence that makes spectators allies rather than simply onlookers. For an intimate show, catch the local leading ladies at the Grey Hen Rx in Century Grand every second Wednesday, where they put on a 20-minute cabaret-style show three times a night. For a bigger spectacle that includes national and international dancers and lasts two-and-a-half hours, check the schedule for almost monthly shows at The Grand in Central Phoenix.