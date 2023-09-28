Best Discount Movie Theater

Not even Pollack Tempe Cinemas is immune to the evils of inflation. You'll be shocked to know that in the last half-decade, ticket prices have risen from $3 to a whopping $3.50 per show, which of course means that the Tempe theater is still the best deal in town. Pollack Tempe Cinemas shows second-run movies (meaning the ones that have already been in theaters for several weeks or longer), plus a selection of popular modern classics such as the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy and the original animated version of "The Little Mermaid." And the movies aren't the only great thing about the theater. Concession prices are similarly affordable, and owner Michael Pollack has tricked out the lobby with a fun assortment of cinematic memorabilia, including a number of life-size statues of beloved film characters. Let's all go to the movies.