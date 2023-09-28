Best First Friday Stop

Downtown Phoenix's First Friday artwalk continues to increase in size, scope and chaos, but for our money, the one place we try not to miss lies just north of Roosevelt Row. Heard Museum, a world-renowned repository of Native American art, consistently offers some of the best First Friday programming around. In June 2022, it served up an all-Indigenous drag show in honor of Pride Month; this past January, to celebrate the opening of an exhibit about surfing, First Friday attendees witnessed a Hawaiian blessing and enjoyed Hawaiian music and dancing. Besides the special programming, First Friday is also a chance to check out the museum's excellent permanent collection and current exhibitions, an exploration that normally costs more than $20 per person. Best of all, the museum's First Friday hours begin at 5 p.m., meaning you can hit it first before heading downtown for the rest of your evening.