Best Guardians

The list of terrible things hip-hop artist Kanye West has done could fill several columns of this publication, but we'll be damned if wearing and distributing shirts reading "White Lives Matter" isn't among the most heinous. But in the midst of all his offensive behavior, Ye forgot one little tiny thing: He didn't own the rights to the phrase. As it turns out, an anonymous citizen in Phoenix bought the trademark and turned it over to two radio hosts, Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward. Why them? The unknown person thought that the hosts of "Civic Cipher," a nationally syndicated radio show dedicated to discussing issues of race and social justice, would be the best people to keep the ugly slogan away from shirts and bumper stickers. The two men initially had concerns about the optics of owning the trademark on such a phrase, but in the end decided that the psychic burden was worth being able to lessen its visibility. As Ja told Phoenix New Times, "Someone brought it to us, and once it was in front of us, we thought it'd be more irresponsible to walk away from it."