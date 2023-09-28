Best New Art Space

If you dig the look of Taco Chelo, Barrio Queen and Ghost Ranch, visit this new studio in the heart of the Grand Avenue arts district where the artist responsible for those vibes, Gennaro Garcia, creates a range of distinctly Mexican-inspired works. He churns out everything from highly collectible paintings, prints, sculptures, wood carvings and Talavera pottery to more affordable T-shirts, stickers and tote bags. Garcia's favorite subjects include women (particularly Frida Kahlo), skulls and food, and, as an avid cook himself, he plans to use the space to host intimate dinners co-created with various chef friends. Maybe he'll even serve wine from a collaboration he's doing with a producer out of Valle de Guadalupe — he plans to launch the vino this year and considers it yet another art form. The studio is open by appointment and on some First Fridays; check his Instagram page to keep up.