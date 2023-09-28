Best Place to See a Broadway Show

It's the little touches that make a theatergoing experience particularly enjoyable. When we go to a show at ASU Gammage on the university's Tempe campus, we appreciate that the concession prices are reasonable — even the themed cocktails created for each production. An upgrade to the outdated restrooms several years ago means that we're in and out much faster. But mostly, we've been going to Gammage for decades because it's the best place in town to see the plays and musicals coming out of the Great White Way. There's hardly a bad seat in the house, and each season Gammage offers some of the hottest touring productions, including shows like "Beetlejuice," "Six" and "Hamilton," the latter of which is coming back in 2024, FYI. And we're always happy to visit the building itself, a Frank Lloyd Wright design that's become a iconic Tempe landmark.