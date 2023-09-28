Best Place to See a Classic Movie

When we're in the mood to catch classic films on the big screen, it's hard to beat the diverse selection being screened at the Valley's three Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grills. Sure, your neighborhood theater might have multiple showings of "Barbie," but how about showing more than one or two older movies a week? The folks at the Majestic mix the old and the new, programming a curated lineup of cult classics, arthouse fare, grindhouse flicks, anime imports, all-time favorites and even celluloid oddities ("Reefer Madness" anyone?) to complement their slate of the first-run releases. There are also weekly series like the horror-focused Cinematery Tuesdays and monthly 35 mm screenings of repertory films. And you won't want to miss lively events like movie parties featuring singalongs, interactive props and special food and drink pairings. Each Majestic location also has a full bar, in case you'd like some suds or spirits to enhance your cinematic experience.