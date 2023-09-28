Best Radio Station

Why do hundreds of thousands of Valley residents tune to local National Public Radio member station KJZZ on the daily? (Hint: It's not just to hear the smooth tones of "All Things Considered" co-host Ari Shapiro.) Some listeners want to stay dialed into local, national and international headlines. Others find it on the FM dial after dark for jazz and blues music. We're into weekend shows like "Snap Judgment," "The Moth Radio Hour" and "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!" that entertain and inform. More locals than ever have been tuning into the listener-supported KJZZ in recent years, helping it become one of Phoenix's top three stations, according to Nielsen Audio Ratings. It's not surprising, given the diversity and popularity of its programming, including "The Show," where co-hosts Lauren Gilger and Mark Brodie focus on local matters every weekday morning. It's just one reason why we'll keep KJZZ locked into our FM presets.