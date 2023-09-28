Best Stamp Art

Skateboarding plays an important role in Indigenous communities. As a 2018 Skateism.com article explains, "Where societies built upon the principle of movement, of following the natural environment, are restricted to plots of land, skateboarding is now recapturing that connection with the world around them." So when the U.S. Postal Service decided to make an "Art of the Skateboard" stamp series, it reached to out four Native artists for the designs, including Arizona native and skateboarder Di'Orr Greenwood, a member of the Navajo Nation. Her skateboard incorporates eagle feathers and a design reminiscent of a rising sun. The new stamps were unveiled in a dedicated ceremony in March at a Phoenix skate park and are designated as Forever stamps, meaning we can appreciate their beauty for years to come.