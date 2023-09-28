Best Staycation Spot

Correct us if we're wrong, but the point of a staycation is to get away from regular life and pretend that we're on vacation and not just a few miles from our dentist's office. It's hard to do that if we're out and about in the city, so when it's time to take a staycation, we opt for Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows, where there's plenty to keep us busy. Besides the understatedly luxe rooms, Andaz offers guests three pools, one of which is adults only, plus complimentary activities like a nightly happy hour, yoga and meditation classes and more. And those are just the things that are included in your stay; paid experiences include spa treatments, mixology classes and of course dinner at Weft + Warp, Andaz's award-winning restaurant. We recommend taking the pasta class with Weft + Warp's Chef Dushyant Singh, a fun and interactive hands-on experience. A staycation at Andaz is enough to make you forget you're still in town.