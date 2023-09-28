Best Ticket Art

The 2023 Super Bowl wasn't just an opportunity to show the world our excellent nightlife and gorgeous weather; the depth of our city's artistic talent was also on full display. One of the most prominent examples was Lucinda Hinojos's design for the Super Bowl tickets themselves. The Vince Lombardi Trophy stands amid a boldly colored desert landscape that's also graced by drawings of Native Americans in traditional dress, hummingbirds, cactuses and more. The NFL tapped Hinojos, who also goes by the moniker "La Morena," to create art for a number of related pieces, including a souvenir football. In case you didn't pick up one of those (or snag a ticket for the big game), you can see a mural featuring her designs near First and Washington streets.