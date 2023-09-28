Best Weekend Ever

Remember the feeling of excitement as you'd wait for your friends to come over for your birthday party? That's what it felt like to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Valley for Super Bowl LVII. We spent months or longer sprucing up the town — revitalized parks, new murals and such — and when the first arrivals showed up, we were ready to party. We don't know many people who were able to actually attend the big game, but we know plenty who checked out the Super Bowl Experience or hit up one of the dozens of parties, concerts, festivals and events that dotted the city. And in case the Super Bowl wasn't exciting enough, that weekend was also the culmination of the annual Waste Management Open, which is always one of the crazier events of the year. Sure, the traffic was terrible and there was nary a restaurant reservation to be found, but we've never had more fun.