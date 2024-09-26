Best Aguas Frescas

During Phoenix's brutal summer months, a cold drink in hand is practically a lifesaving accessory. Local chain Tortas Manantial makes some of the tastiest around. Its aguas frescas, beverages that are a mixture of fruit, water and sugar, are always light, sweet and refreshing. The options include classics like strawberry, watermelon, cucumber and pineapple, and we've never had a bad cup. If you're looking for something a little heavier, Tortas Manantial also serves straight juice. And if you're stopping for a drink around lunch or dinnertime, as the name suggests, the restaurant has a solid lineup of great sandwiches (the Hawaiiana torta, made with pulled pork and pineapple slices, is a favorite of ours). Just don't forget to order a big agua fresca to accompany your meal.