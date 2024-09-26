Best Aguas Frescas

Mercado De Los Cielos is so cool. The marketplace within a mall is a place of constant discovery, where narrow walkways reveal a maze of storefronts. Here's a just a few things you can do there: Shop for sparkly boots. Buy a bird. Eat a burrito. Get your nails done. Pick up hi-vis vests and other items necessary for construction jobs. Get a new battery put in your watch. Look at Virgin of Guadalupe wall art. Get a confirmation dress for your little cousin. Recharge with a cold raspado. There are actually more than 200 shops and eateries in the mercado, so there's truly something for everyone there. If you've never been, make it a point to go — it's a can't-miss shopping experience.