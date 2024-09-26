 Best Aguas Frescas 2024 | Tortas Manantial | La Vida | Phoenix
Best Aguas Frescas

Tortas Manantial

During Phoenix's brutal summer months, a cold drink in hand is practically a lifesaving accessory. Local chain Tortas Manantial makes some of the tastiest around. Its aguas frescas, beverages that are a mixture of fruit, water and sugar, are always light, sweet and refreshing. The options include classics like strawberry, watermelon, cucumber and pineapple, and we've never had a bad cup. If you're looking for something a little heavier, Tortas Manantial also serves straight juice. And if you're stopping for a drink around lunch or dinnertime, as the name suggests, the restaurant has a solid lineup of great sandwiches (the Hawaiiana torta, made with pulled pork and pineapple slices, is a favorite of ours). Just don't forget to order a big agua fresca to accompany your meal.

Best Tequila Bar

Barcoa Agaveria

Tirion Boan

For tequila and mezcal sippers, Barcoa is Phoenix's premier destination for any season or vibe. Sit outdoors in its festive patio space during the gorgeous winter months, hang around the cantina housed inside or hunker down with a cocktail in the agave basement for a more intimate, speakeasy feel. Since it opened in 2020, Barcoa has won several Best of Phoenix awards, and it's no wonder why — the drinks are made with high-quality, interesting ingredients, and the selection of spirits is unmatched, with a wide variety of mezcals. Expect to go way beyond the typical brands of tequilas and mezcals you see in the U.S.

Best Import from Mexico

Buqui Bichi Brewing

Sara Crocker

When the award-winning Mexican craft brewery opened the doors to its first American taproom in Chandler, it was a full-circle moment for its founders. Buqui Bichi Brewing was launched in Hermosillo, Sonora, in 2016 by Ramon and Luis Osuna, two brothers whose love of craft beer began in the United States. They've since built a following and five taprooms around Mexico. But they've always had their sights on the U.S. and showcasing their craft brews, including the crushable Kolsch-style ale Banquetera or Talenga, a warm, roasty coffee stout. Between 2023 and 2024, the team opened taprooms in downtown Phoenix and Chandler. The spaces are upbeat and energetic, hosting DJs and decorated with neon lights featuring their beer labels. In addition to Sonoran-brewed beers, Buqui Bichi's brewpubs offer a full bar and food, including crisp sopes piled with tender al pastor, avocado mousse, onion and cilantro.

Best Mexican Coffee Shop

Deseo A Coffee Shack

The name of this tiny coffee shop is a little misleading. Sure, it's small. But the adorable exterior and Instagrammable decor amount to much more than a shack. Inside, a colorful mural wraps around the cafe, and woven equipale barrel chairs topped with serapes give the space a homey feel. Head to the counter and order a latte flavored with creamy horchata or rosemary, piloncillo and ginger. For something small and strong, try the Abuelita cortado, or satisfy your craving with a classic café de olla. Deseo also offers pastries and a food menu with breakfast sandwiches, tacos, empanadas, loaded toasts and chilaquiles.

Best Margaritas

CRUjiente Tacos

Debby Wolvos

We've had our fair share of disappointing margaritas, abominations made with low-quality tequila, too much mixer or a way-heavy pour. But that's never the case at CRUjiente Tacos in Arcadia, where the 'ritas are always well-balanced and delicious. The Passion Fruit Serrano Margarita is the perfect mix of sweet and spicy, and the Coconut Margarita is a creamy delight. We recommend visiting on Margarita Mondays, when you can work your way through the lineup for just $8 each. And you'll have an even better time if you pair your drink with some of CRUjiente's inventive tacos, such as crunchy lamb, Korean fried chicken or garlic-roasted mushroom.

Best Cheap Margaritas

Mi Patio

Meagan Simmons

Time seems to have left Mi Patio alone. And when it comes to the fun, kitschy decor and margarita prices, that's just fine by us. Located on the corner of Seventh Avenue and Thomas Road, this old-school Mexican restaurant hasn't changed a whole lot since it opened in 1984. Wooden parrots hang from the ceiling, there seem to be Christmas decorations up all year long, and the booths and counter stools are always filled with regulars. The margaritas, as the banner hung outside proudly advertises, are $4.19. These cheap sips pair perfectly with a giant pile of nachos or a cheesy enchilada plate with rice, beans and all the fixings.

Best Mexican Grocery Store

Los Altos Ranch Market

Timur Guseynov

A Los Altos Ranch Market is like a little world unto itself. Within its walls, you can get your Mexican and American grocery staples, then wander over to the other side of the building for baked goods, fresh salsa and tortillas or a burrito lunch. Need a piñata for a birthday party, or a molcajete to make your own guacamole? Los Altos Ranch Market has those, too. The seven Valley locations feel like town squares more than traditional grocery stores, and we like it that way. We get the affordable prices and great selection of a supermarket, with all the color and character of an open-air market. What's not to love?

Best Marketplace

Mercado De Los Cielos (inside Desert Sky Mall)

Lauren Cusimano

Mercado De Los Cielos is so cool. The marketplace within a mall is a place of constant discovery, where narrow walkways reveal a maze of storefronts. Here's a just a few things you can do there: Shop for sparkly boots. Buy a bird. Eat a burrito. Get your nails done. Pick up hi-vis vests and other items necessary for construction jobs. Get a new battery put in your watch. Look at Virgin of Guadalupe wall art. Get a confirmation dress for your little cousin. Recharge with a cold raspado. There are actually more than 200 shops and eateries in the mercado, so there's truly something for everyone there. If you've never been, make it a point to go — it's a can't-miss shopping experience.

Best Bilingual Bookstore

Palabras Bilingual Bookstore

Rosaura "Chawa" Magaña started Palabras in 2015 with the goal of creating a space for BIPOC voices across intersections. Nine years later, Palabras is a beloved shop and community hub with a clientele eager to show support. And the voices being highlighted are not only those on paper. Palabras invites the bilingual community to events like their BIPOC open mic every second Saturday of the month. The space is vibrant — with local art adorning the walls, card games and piñatas warming up the atmosphere. Enjoy treats at the cafe portion of the store while you browse the vast selections of both English and Spanish books.

Best Spanish-Language Radio Station

La Onda (KNUV 1190 AM)

Spanish-language talk radio station La Onda translates to "The Wave" and has covered the Maricopa County area for over 18 years across news, sports and entertainment. The station focuses on local independent talent, and often brings on guests to discuss topics that affect the Hispanic community, featuring sections on finance, insurance law, prominent women and more. Set the dial to 1190 AM, or listen online to get connected to Phoenix's Latino community.

Best of Phoenix 2024

