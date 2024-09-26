Best Al Pastor

The star attraction of Taqueria El Trompo in west Phoenix stands proudly behind the counter. Juicy, glistening al pastor (seasoned and marinated pork), resting on a vertical rotisserie called a trompo, waits to be sliced and served in quesadillas, tacos or burritos. The meat is savory and tender, with a hint of sweetness. The counter-service restaurant can get busy, but the service is friendly and fast, and you'll soon find yourself face to face with a heaping plate of food at a quite reasonable price. There also are plenty of other options on Taqueria El Trompo's menu if al pastor isn't you or your dining companion's style, from a selection of tortas and proteins such as shrimp and chicken to more adventurous options like nopales (cactus pads) and lengua (beef tongue).