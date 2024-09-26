Best Burritos

When you walk into one of Rito's Mexican Food's four Valley locations, there's an instant feeling of being welcome. The restaurants aren't flashy or super-modern, but they aren't old-school Mexican restaurants, either. Rito's Mexican Food is somewhere comfortably in between, and their extensive menu of traditional Mexican food is top-notch. Everything at Rito's is a decent choice, but their burritos are the standouts. Made the way a burrito should be — starting with an excellent flour tortilla — Rito's offerings include delicious green chile, red chile, chicken, bean and carne asada burritos that loom large both in size and taste. If you're feeling daring, and you should, try them enchilada style, preferably with a mix of red and green sauce. Your taste buds will thank you, because this is the best burrito in town.