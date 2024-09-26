Best Burritos

As the quesabirria fever dream crests and subsides, freshly minted acolytes in the cult of birria are slowly waking up to discover the place that's been the GOAT all along ... literally. Hola Cabrito now offers beef quesabirria to keep up with the Instagram craze, and you could order it if you like, but you'd be making a huge mistake. The specialty here is old-school birria — fresh, whole goat rubbed with a chile- and herb-infused adobo, roasted and steamed until tender and served alongside a bold and flavorful consommé with tortillas and all the trimmings. Choose a fatty or leaner cut (you might even be able to specify your favorite part if you ask nicely), go for stewed and supple or seared to a sizzled crisp on the flat top, and let them know whether or not you'd like chickpeas in your soup. But however you take it, birria at Hola Cabrito isn't about the cheese and the grease. It's about the natural flavor of the meat, coaxed out, amplified and intensified with pitch-perfect seasoning and technique.